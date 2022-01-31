Ninel Conde celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram with exotic and tiny neon bikini

Ninel Count again he showed off his tremendous body through social networks, but this time he did it for a very special reason, since he celebrated that the number of followers he has conquered continues to grow, so She did not hesitate to pose in an exotic swimsuit that exposed her curvaceous silhouette..

In the midst of the controversy that she lives for recommending the products she sells to lose weight in minors and launching a new legal battle against the journalist Anabel Hernández who uncovered alleged links with drug trafficking, the sensual Mexican singer once again demonstrated that Her fame continues to grow and she has managed to position herself as one of the spoiled celebrities on social networks.

It was through his official Instagram profile, where this weekend Ninel Conde celebrated that she already has 5 million followers.

On this occasion, “El Bombón Asesino” celebrated this new achievement by posing with a daring neon bikini with which she surrounded her stylized body with belts, a post in which she also thanked her fans.

“My sweeties!!! We are already 5 million in our Instagram family. Thank you very much I love you“was the phrase with which she accompanied the third of postcards that provoked all kinds of comments dividing opinions, because while some congratulated her for maintaining her spectacular figure, some more made fun of the appearance she has taken over the last few years.

The images that were taken from Miami, Florida, confirmed that, although she is one of the most controversial celebrities today, she has also become a favorite of many, since she has already managed to accumulate more than 130 thousand heart-shaped reactions.

But as the list of successes continues, the 44-year-old reality TV star provided new proof that her perseverance has led her to great achievements; Proof of this was a video in which she was seen during her demanding workouts, but also enjoying the results with tight sports outfits and tiny bikinis.

