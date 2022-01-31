Ninel Conde celebrates 5 million followers with a daring bikini | PHOTO

Ninel Conde is one of the most controversial celebrities and always gives something to talk about. this time his fans were delighted, as he uploaded a photograph to his Instagram account, for which She wore a tiny phosphorescent green swimsuit, with which she showed off her worked body. And it is that Ninel has an enviable figure thanks to the exercise routines and diets that she does.

“MY CHOCOLATES!!! WE ARE ALREADY 5 MILLION IN OUR INSTAGRAM FAMILY!!! THANK YOU VERY MUCH I LOVE YOU”, was what the also singer wrote in the description of her publication, which received thousands of likes and compliments from her followers.

Without a doubt, “El Bombón Assassin” is one of the most popular artists on the small screen in Mexico., since he has ventured into acting, music and modeling, in addition to being an influencer. However, he is always the target of ridicule, as they accuse her of having such a body thanks to her surgeries.

Ninel Conde, from bad to worse?

The singer went through different complicated situations in 2021First of all, her partner Larry Ramos is facing legal proceedings for fraud and recently lost a lawsuit for gender-based violence against his former partner. What’s more, just started the year, Ninel was accused of irresponsibleas it promotes products for children that could be harmful to their health.

“I took my drops to control hunger and anxiety. They are 100% natural, so children 14 years and older, something like that, well, very good. It helps them with everything, it helps you go to the bathroom better, if you go to the bathroom more, you don’t gain as much weight, ”he is heard saying in a video that he uploaded to his networks. But later a doctor assured that if minors drink caffeine they could suffer an increase in blood pressure.

