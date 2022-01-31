Niners’ squandered lead possibly ends Jimmy Garoppolo era

The loss to the Rams ended a six-game winning streak against their NFC West nemesis.

The end came sooner and more harrowingly than the San Francisco 49ers could have imagined. In a squandered lead, reminiscent of their most recent playoff loss (Super Bowl LIV), the Niners blew a ten-point fourth-quarter lead against the Los Angeles Rams and consummated a devastating 20-17 loss in the NFC Championship Game.

This stumble brought an abrupt end to a magical streak in which the sixth-seeded Niners narrowly missed qualifying for the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.. It was the end of a season, the end of a six-game win streak against his NFC West nemesis and, quite possibly, the end of the era of Jimmy Garoppolo as a quarterback for San Francisco.

Jimmy Garoppolo Getty

For those finishes to happen, the Niners had to endure another late-game meltdown.. The same team that went 3-1 in the postseason with a 10-plus-point fourth-quarter lead since 2019 let another slip away at the worst possible time. The rest of the NFL is 23-0 in those situations over that span, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information.

Before Sunday, the Rams were 1-23 when trailing by double figures in the second half since Sean McVay took over as coach in 2017.. It was fitting that the second came in the NFC Championship Game, since the other was the 2018 NFC title game, against the New Orleans Saints.

Holding on to a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter, a Niners defense that spent much of the day on the field seemed to run out of gas. The Rams moved quickly for an 11-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After adding a tying field goal, the Rams got another defensive stop and a 30-yard field goal to take the lead.

Garoppolo and the Niners’ latest attempt fell through when, perhaps appropriately, their effort to evade defensive tackle Aaron Donald resulted in Rams linebacker Travin Howard, intercepted a pass that went through the hands of running back JaMychal Hasty.

Now, The 49ers are heading into an offseason filled with questions, none bigger than what awaits Garoppolo and the quarterback position.. The whole time the plan seemed to be to get through this season and then hand over the keys to rookie Trey Lance in the offseason.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

While Garoppolo gave the Niners enough to get to another NFC Championship Game appearance, his limitations were on display again Sunday as San Francisco’s offense struggled to find consistency.. Garoppolo finished 16 of 30 for 233 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. He also had a bad miss for a possible touchdown to open up tight end George Kittle in the first half.

As has often been the case in Garoppolo’s time with the Niners, it wasn’t all bad. Not everything was good. It just wasn’t enough.

Basic play: with 9:55 remaining in the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a deep pass to no one in particular in the middle of the field. The safety of the Niners, Jaquiski Tartt, camped under him with a chance for an easy interception and…dropped him.

On a day when points were precious, Tartt’s miss proved disastrous as the Rams followed up and raced into Niners territory before settling for a field goal.. Those three points tied the game at 17 and set the stage for Los Angeles to send San Francisco into the offseason.