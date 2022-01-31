NY Will Send 1099-G Tax Form to Excluded Workers Fund Beneficiaries – NBC New York (47)

The New York Department of Labor will mail a 1099-G tax form to people who received a payment from the Excluded Fund for Workers (EFW) to use on their 2021 tax returns.

The agency noted that the form will be sent to the address listed on the EWF application. Although state taxes have already been deducted, payments may be subject to federal tax.

The information on this form must be included with the tax return for calendar year 2021. If the payee’s address changed and you didn’t have the post office forward your mail from your old address, see this page. Change of address information will be updated as it becomes available.

What is Form 1099-G?

It is a tax form that shows how much you were paid in benefits from the New York Department of Labor (NYSDOL) in a specific calendar year. More information here.

What do I do with the 1099-G tax form?

You must include the form with your tax return and include the benefits paid to you in your earnings for the applicable calendar year. If you use a tax preparer or file electronically, be sure to include the 1099-G with your other tax information for the calendar year. Check with your tax preparer or the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance if you have questions about your 1099-G. For more information on how to file New York State taxes, visit: https://tax.ny.gov.

Box 1 (Unemployment Compensation) – This box lists the dollar amount you were paid in benefits during the calendar year.

Box 2 (Adjustments) – This box includes cash payments and income tax refunds used to repay overpaid benefits.

Box 4 (Federal Tax Withheld) – This box lists the total amount of federal income tax withheld from your benefits during the calendar year.

Box 11 (State Tax Withholding): This box lists the total amount of state income taxes withheld from your benefits for the calendar year.

For more information go to this website.