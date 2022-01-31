NYC: Covid-19 cases drop more than 80% and the vaccination rate goes up

New York.- The Big Apple advances in the fight against the pandemic. The latest figures provided by local authorities reflect a decrease of more than 80 percent in infections and an increase in immunization against Covid-19. Added to this is the free home delivery program for anti-viral medications.

“New York City is not only winning in the fight against COVID-19, but we are delivering even more help directly to New Yorkers’ doorsteps to continue defeating this pandemic,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

The mayor was pleased not only that the number of cases decreased by more than 80 percent since the beginning of January, “but that we reached a new milestone with 75 percent of all New Yorkers fully vaccinated, well above the average.” national”.

He added: “We are also offering the most vulnerable New Yorkers free home delivery of antiviral pills against COVID-19 to prevent serious illness and keep people out of the hospital.” “This is about saving lives and getting our city back on track.”

For his part, Health Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi insisted: “We must continue to do everything possible to prevent unnecessary suffering and death caused by COVID-19.” “These treatments, combined with the use of high-quality masks, vaccinations, testing and other public health precautions, help us eliminate the virus and keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

Due to the limited supply of monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral pills, these therapies are prioritized for those who have tested positive and are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. New Yorkers who test positive should contact their doctor or call 212-COVID19 to connect with care and discuss the treatment options available to them.

at the state level

Governor Kathy Hochul reported this Sunday that hospitalizations at the state level fell by more than 550 in the last 24 hours.