Panama approaches Qatar

Panama achieved a heroic victory once again in the Rommel Fernandez to take a huge step forward Qatar 2022. The selection led by Thomas Christiansen He managed to recover in a complicated duel, in a physical battle in which the local talent finally prevailed. The team consolidates itself in fourth place and dreams of direct access to the World Cup.

The Caribbean team reached City of Panama no longer qualifying options but with the intention of proposing a serious game. In addition, the scoreboard turned very soon for them with the goal scored by Anthony from eleven meters.

For a few moments the local team felt the blow but little by little it grew, it was located in the opposite field and began to generate. The equalizing goal came at an ideal moment. just before the break Brown he scored on his own bow.

after halftime Panama jumped on the field for all and very soon the comeback was completed thanks to the arrival from behind of Davis, who finished off first and made it 2-1. The team was not going to settle for this, taking advantage of the spaces so that arian write down the third.

Despite this important income, Jamaica did not want to give up and gave emotion to the final stretch with the goal of Gray. However, there was no time for more and the points remained in the Panamanian capital.

On Wednesday the men of Christiansen they will seek to storm the stadium Aztec to dream of third place and in any case to ensure the play-off against the Asian rival that falls to that two-legged duel.