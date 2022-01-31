Panama went back to Jamaica to believe again in Qatar-2022

City of Panama.

Panama defeated Jamaica 3-2 this Sunday on the tenth date of the eighth Concacaf final, a result that allows it to continue in the fight for a ticket to the Qatar-2022 World Cup. The goals of the game, played at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City, were scored by Javain Brown (own goal, 43), Éric Davis (51) and Azmahar Ariano (69) for the locals, while Michail Antonio (5) and Andre Gray (87) scored for the visit. With this result, Panama regains confidence, after the recent defeat against Costa Rica, and keeps alive the options of qualifying for its second World Cup, at the expense of a Jamaica that practically says goodbye to any aspiration. SEE: CONCACAF QUALIFYING STANDINGS The Concacaf tie grants three direct tickets to Qatar and the possibility of a playoff for the fourth-placed team against a team from Oceania. With four dates remaining, Canada leads the standings with 22 points, followed by the United States and Mexico with 18, Panama 17, Costa Rica 13. On the next day, on Wednesday, Panama will visit Mexico, while Jamaica will host Costa Rica. THE PROTAGONIST VAR

The duel, to which only a thousand children could attend, after a FIFA sanction for homophobic chants by local fans, was dominated by Panama, although it was Jamaica who got ahead on the scoreboard and who put the emotion with the discount on the final. The DT of Panama, the Spanish-Danish Thomas Christiansen, made three starting changes, bringing in the attacking midfielders Alberto Quintero and César Yanis and the attacker Rolando Blackburn. Jamaica coach Paul Hall also made three changes, bringing in veteran Adrian Mariappa on defense for the suspended Damion Lowe, as well as attacking forwards Cory Burke and Bobby Reid. In the first minutes of the game the protagonist was the VAR. Through video arbitration, the Honduran referee Selvin Brown awarded a penalty in favor of Jamaica after a contact in the area. The maximum penalty was scored, at minute 5, by the English West Ham striker, Michail Antonio, who tricked the goalkeeper with a dry blow and down. At minute 14, Aníbal Godoy was able to tie the match, but goalkeeper Andrea Blake rejected the shot at close range.

Éric Davis celebrating his goal in the Panamanian comeback against Jamaica.

Shortly after, the referee awarded the maximum penalty again after resorting to VAR, after a push in the Jamaican area. However, Blake dressed as a hero again and stopped Éric Davis’ shot with a leg in the 18th minute. PANAMANIAN COMEBACK As the minutes went by, Panama took control of the game and tried to do damage with runs down the flank and crosses to striker Rolando Blackburn, against a rival who was waiting crouched. At minute 40, Panamanian defender Fidel Escobar was able to equalize the contest, but his header crashed into the wood. Three minutes later, the local insistence had its reward, when Édgar Bárcenas made a cross that was slightly deflected by Blake, but his rejection was inserted into his own goal by defender Javain Brown. In the second half, Davis was able to shake off the penalty error by putting Panama ahead in the 51st minute after taking advantage of a clearance by goalkeeper Blake.

Azmahar Ariano running to celebrate his goal for Panama’s victory.