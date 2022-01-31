Passion of hawks 2: what will happen to the relationship between Juan Reyes and Norma Elizondo in season 2 | Mario Cimarro | Telemundo soap operas | Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

Next February 14, “Passion of Hawks” returns through the front door to Telemundo, almost 20 years after its premiere in 2003, a situation that has caused anxiety among viewers who followed this successful production, so they count the days and hours for the start of its second season .

Although, in addition to the faces already known, we will see a new generation of hawks, the expectation to know what happened and what the current life of the protagonists is like, keeps the audience restless.

One of the questions that viewers ask after the release of the first trailer of the soap opera is what will happen to the relationship john kings Y Norm Elizondo, now converted into parents of three children.

The actor who plays the gallant, mario cimarro talked with People in spanish and revealed what awaits this couple so loved by the audience.

Cuban actor Mario Cimarro playing Juan Reyes almost 20 years ago in “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO JUAN REYES AND NORMA ELIZONDO IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES 2″?

The alarms went off when in the previews we saw Norm Elizondo slap her husband john kings, which is why we all want to know what happened between them so that the woman reacts like this.

Something that was consulted cuban actor, who did not clear this doubt, but revealed how the relationship of these characters is going.

In the trailer, Norma slaps her husband Juan Reyes, leaving the audience speechless, who do not understand what is happening. (Photo: Telemundo)

“With the intuition, innate peasant wisdom, nobility and mettle that characterize him, and with twenty years of marriage, this Romeo is so much or more in love with his Juliet that he will never be capable of the impossible to protect her and make her happy”, he told the American media in Spanish.

At another time, he told the direction his character will take in this second season, revealing that situations and conflicts will arise that will test many things in the story.

Norma Elizondo with the three children she had with Juan Reyes in “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)

JUAN REYES IS NOW THE FATHER OF THREE CHILDREN

Although in the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes”, Juan Reyes became the father of his younger brothers and made his family united, now, in installment two, he already has his own family. Not only that, but also a successful business.

“Juan, with the wisdom and nobility that characterizes him, knows of his blessing that he does not take for granted: having, caring for, maintaining and making happy this woman who belongs to a different social class and of her unifying role in the family, taking care not only of the nucleus that he created with Norma, but closely watching over that of his brothers”, he told People.