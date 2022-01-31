Patient escapes from IMSS hospital in Toluca

On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 26, a patient, who was allegedly receiving medical care for covid-19, escaped from the Regional General Hospital No. 220 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), located in Toluca.

In a video that is already circulating on social networks, the patient is observed barefoot and in a hospital gown that barely covers it, who leaves this medical unitlocated on Paseo Tollocan, a few steps from the Casart stores, in the Mexican capital.

No mask and apparently dialyzed cross the parking area outside this medical unit, right at the emergency access. To keep you from leaving the hospital, health and security personnel try to stop him; however, he advances and even asks to go to his house.

The video also shows that he tries to get on a public transport unit, but private security personnel prevent him from boarding the passenger bus.

“I already want to go, I do not want to be heredon’t get involved, I’m going to take a taxi, I’m going home ”, you can hear in the video.

After medical and security personnel explained the risks of his discharge and the importance of his remaining under medical observation, the man processed his voluntary discharge and thus was able to retire home.

Other cases

East It has not been the only case registered in the State of Mexico as in September 2021 a 28 year old manwho was treated at the General Hospital of Valle de Bravo, in the State of Mexico, left the facilities of the medical unit.

It was on Sunday September 5 when the patient left the covid area and in the parking lot took the keys of his vehicle from a doctor from the place and unexpectedly left the facilities, causing damage to the door of the medical unit and colliding with another vehicle.

IMSS responds

Meanwhile, the IMSS detailed that the 60-year-old man He was admitted on January 25 with an acute coronary diagnosis, who was positive for covid after performing a test. The patient expressed his desire to leave the hospitalassaulting the medical, nursing and institutional security personnel, who attended him.

Social Work staff a relative was contacted, who expressed interest in continuing to receive medical care. However, the patient persisted and left the hospital accompanied by security personnel and a multidisciplinary health team in order to safeguard his integrity.

The relatives, who they could not convince the patient to continue in hospital, they chose to support their decision to voluntarily discharge.

The multidisciplinary health team continues to be in direct contact with family members to monitor the clinical status of the patient.

The IMSS staff in the State of México Poniente aActed in accordance with current regulations and guidelineshaving as a priority to guarantee the integrity, security and well-being of the beneficiary.

