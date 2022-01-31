Pedro Infante did not die and the unrecognized son of Jorge Negrete, 3 great myths of the Golden Cinema

The call Golden Cinema era marked a benchmark in the film industry of our country, because in addition to showing a vast collection of outstanding films, it also raised many actors and actresses, although it was not saved from generating great myths, like that of Pedro Infante did not die or the unrecognized son of Jorge Negrete.

The gold cinema Mexican refers to the time between 1935 and 1958 approximately, it is characterized by an extensive quality film production in which there was great economic scope and international recognition, making many stars of the time recognized inside and outside of our country. .

Myth 1. Pedro Infante did not die

The April 15, 1957 the entertainment world in Mexico was paralyzed with the news that Pedro Infante He had died in a plane crash when the plane he was traveling in fell in Mérida, Yucatán. However, some time later rumors began to spread about the veracity of the incident.

One of the most notorious theories about the singer’s death is that the accident resulted in serious burns to his face and injuries to his limbs, so he decided to stay away from the media so that his audience would not see him that way.

Another of the myths that sound is that he became romantically involved with the mistress of a politician, who gave orders to get rid of Infante out of jealousy. A few weeks after the tragic accident it was said that the comedian Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” he had it hidden in a ranch near Pachuca.

On many occasions, attempts were made to verify whether Pedro Antonio was indeed an Infante. Photo: Special

The myth about what Peter didn’t die It intensified in the 1980s, when a character named Antonio Pedro appeared on the scene, a man who had the characteristics of the protagonist of “We the Poor” and who for many years claimed to be the “Idol of Mexico.”

Myth 2. Jorge Negrete had a son with Vitola

There’s a myth that continues to cause intrigue to this day, and that involves one of the great figures of the time, we refer to Jorge Negrete, who is said to have had an affair with the actress Fannie Kaufmannbetter known as “Band“, and that from that love affair they would have had a son.

In the year of 1947 Kaufmann She had a son with her husband Humberto Elizondo Alardín, the firstborn who would be called in the same way, Humberto Elizondo, and who also became an actor, but it is said that in reality it would have been the famous “Singing Charro“.

In the “First Hand” program, the Elizondo talked about it and explained that the fact that they say that his father is negrete is due to a joke that his mother made, however, the actor has been compared physically with Jorge, creating more doubts about it, since it is said that they have a great resemblance.

“There is a legend, and I also say it, if my mother had the good taste to have an affair with Jorge Negrete, well, good for her,” were the actor’s words after he was questioned about the subject where he was He assures that “El charro cantor” is his real father.

Myth 3. Joaquín Pardavé was buried alive

Joaquin Pardave He died at the age of 54 and after his death a great myth which currently continues to be a source of speculation, as some claim that the actor was buried alive and that they realized this when they carried out an exhumation.

Pardave He was an actor, director, singer-songwriter, composer, comedian and screenwriter of the gold cinema who died on June 20, 1955 of a stroke, according to medical reports. It is said that the actor had to be exhumed because a document necessary for the processing of his will was mixed up by mistake in his clothes.

According to this myth, at the time of opening the coffin, his body was found face down, with remains of skin on his nails and a shattered face, injuries caused by himself due to the desperation of confinement. The media of the time affirm that the family denied the rumor, however it became one of the great Legends of the Golden Cinema.

Joaquín Pardavé died on June 20, 1955. Photo: Special

