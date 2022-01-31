Peru vs. Ecuador: Christian Cueva absent: who can replace him against Ecuador? | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | Edison Flowers | Christopher Gonzales | Sergio Pena | Gabriel Costa | Raziel Garcia | Jairo Shell | Peruvian team | sports

The Peruvian team achieved a valuable victory (1-0) over Colombia for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla, which placed it in fourth place in the table with 20 points and with many possibilities of attending the next World Cup event. However, there will be a big loss for the decisive match against Ecuador.

Christian Cueva, a participant in Edison Flores’ goal against the coffee growers, will not be in the next Blanquirroja match due to the accumulation of yellow cards. The absence of ‘Aladino’ will be felt, since he is a fundamental piece in Ricardo Gareca’s team, who will have to find a replacement for ’10’.

Who can replace Cueva in Peru vs. Ecuador?

The ‘Tiger’ has some options to be able to supply the functions of ‘Cuevita’, some with more possibility of being so than others. Go through the list of likely replacements.

edison flowers

The author of one of the most shouted last goals is the main candidate. Depending on the formation that Gareca proposes, the ‘Orejas’ could accommodate themselves in the offensive on the left wing or be the ’10’ behind Gianluca Lapadula.

Christian Cueva and Edison Flores were the main protagonists in the action of the Peruvian goal against Colombia for the Qualifiers. Photo: The Republic

Sergio Pena

Like Flores, waiting for the ‘Tiger’ strategy, the Malmo player could also replace Cueva. Peña has played behind the striker and his performance, on those occasions, was in a great way. Another strong candidate for the position.

Sergio Peña debuted in professional soccer with Alianza Lima in 2012. Photo: EFE

Christopher Gonzales

‘Canchita’ has also been able to develop as ’10′ and complement André Carrillo, Flores or Yotún. In addition, he is one of the players who has constant participation with the Bicolor.

Christofer Gonzáles came on for Yoshimar Yotún in the match against Colombia. Photo: GLR

Gabriel Costa

A little further away, ‘Gabi’ also has the qualities to train instead of Cueva. However, unlike ‘Canchita’, he was not on the substitute bench against Colombia, despite having a good time with his club.

Raziel Garcia and Jairo Concha

Raziel would also be an alternative, but given the options list, he’s more likely to start on the bench. On the other hand, the blue and white has less experience with the national team so, despite surprising in friendlies against Panama and Jamaica, he may be left out of the 23.