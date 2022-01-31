Peru vs. Ecuador | Héctor Chumpitaz: “Christian Cueva reminds me of César Cueto, his absence from the Peruvian team will cost a lot” | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

“Do you know how Chumpitaz attracted attention? The coach was speaking, the players were fighting. Chumpi would say, almost hiding his voice: ‘Now then, we have to d…’. That was all. I listened to him and said: ‘Capi got angry’. Enough”. The memory with implicit praise of Julio Cesar Uribe describe what it meant Don Hector Chumpitaz. Captain and leader of that peruvian national team who won the last Copa América and played in the World Cups in Mexico 70 and Argentina 78, and eternal idol of the Bicolor. He one hundred and five games, three goals and enough back to have an authorized word on the Bicolor.

“It was a great triumph”, he told us over the phone line. Don Héctor, like all Peruvians, suffered and enjoyed the epic victory in Barranquilla against Colombia. ‘The Captain of America’ analyzed together with Total Sport the meeting, praised christian caveapplauded Ricardo Gareca and now expects a victory this Tuesday against Ecuador on another key date in the Qatar 2022 Qualifying.

—How did you live -or suffer- the heroic triumph of the national team in Barranquilla?

It was a great victory against Colombia, knowing that playing in Barranquilla is difficult because of the heat and the weather. That’s exactly why they took us to that city. But thank God everything turned out favorable for us. At first there was a lot of doubt because they were attacking a lot, but the team knew how to defend and then counterattack. This was the victory, with a counterattack. And it was at a good time (minute 85) because there was no time for them to tie. That has been the advantage. Maybe if they scored earlier, they could change their way of playing and they could complicate us. Then we held the ball, made some time and the game was over. Great win and now against Ecuador. If the victory is repeated, we are already ensuring the classification.

—One of the pleasant surprises was the great game that Aldo Corzo played, winning the individual duel against Luis Díaz, the Colombian winger who could be signed by Liverpool in England…

Yes. We already know the strength and desire that Aldo puts into it. Suddenly he is not an exquisite player, with a lot of dominance, but he has a lot of grit. He is a player who works very well on the field and trains very well, that is reflected in what he does. I congratulate him like everyone else, but more so because he has marked one of the best players in the world right now and that has a lot of merit.

—The soccer player transforms when he wears the Blanquirroja, doesn’t Don Julio? Edison Flores came criticized for poor performance and gave us the win…

In the case of Flores, I think it is in the quality of the player and knowing how to recover from criticism to have more strength and recover. Also, I think they put it at a good time (starting the second half). If he had played longer I don’t know how it would have turned out, but he entered with a tremendous desire to vindicate himself.

The Peruvian team achieved a valuable victory against Colombia in Barranquilla (1-0) at the end of the match and entered the direct classification zone. Look at the summary of the match and find out what position the white and red occupies.

—Christian Cueva is today the best player of the Peruvian national team?

One of the best, not exactly the best. He is a player who has a lot of mischief, very skillful. And also trust, which is very important. He has that and the results are positive. In the play of the goal, the first was the break with the left, the opposing player did not expect that and fell, and went alone to the attack waiting for the ‘Orejas’ (Flores). As a defender I see that the one behind also fails, perhaps due to lack of experience, but thank God he took advantage of that opportunity and scored the goal.

—How much will the absence of Christian Cueva against Ecuador cost us due to the accumulation of yellow cards?

It’s going to cost a lot, but whoever replaces him, who could be Christofer Gonzáles or Edison Flores, is going to have to try to do things right. An important player is lost, but you have to give confidence to the one who is going to enter. I believe that the replacement will do so with more hunger and desire to play.

—What player does Christian Cueva remind you of?

César Cueto almost because of his skill, of course César was a little slower. But that ability and that intelligence to play is almost the same.

Héctor Chumpitaz was included among the 100 best players in the history of the FIFA World Cup in 2018. (Photo: El Comercio)

—Ricardo Gareca is about to take us to Qatar 2022, it would be the second World Cup in a row

Yes, it is working fine. It has the advantage that they have given you all the confidence and peace of mind. Then there is all the ease of now, something that was not there before. Well I don’t want to remember or compare. You now have the tools, good concentrations, feeds and more to do a great job. All those things are important. Apart from the quality he has to lead. You have to congratulate him for everything he is doing.

—Is he up to the great Marcos Calderón, the coach who made us champions of America in 1975 and took us to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978?

Yes, it’s up to par. Marcos has also won the championship with almost all the teams he directed and qualified us for the World Cup. I don’t know how many titles Gareca has, but he is almost there. I remember that with some problems that there were, Marcos knew how to come back in some games or he grabbed teams that weren’t doing well, he directed them and they raised their level. Gareca is out there and I hope he continues with that step and we qualify Qatar.

—What awaits us on Tuesday against Ecuador?

The way the team is going, with these wins they’ve had abroad, they have many chances of winning and qualifying for the World Cup. He is in high spirits, which is the main thing. Sometimes quality is not enough, you must have confidence and know that playing at home you cannot lose. I think that is the most important thing, as well as the public because there will be the support of the fans to have the backing and they can put the strength to win.

—There is a debate about the capacity. It could be 70%, what do you think? Is it okay or should the Bicolor play to a full stadium?

I think it would be better if there was full capacity because it is already different. In any case, it is dangerous because of all the problems that we are going through and there is no longer that care of many people. But the team always needs the support of all the fans to carry out their game.

