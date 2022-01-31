Peruvian national team: Italian press highlighted Lapadula’s presence in the win against Colombia | sports

The Peruvian team achieved a historic victory against Colombia in Barranquilla on the 15th date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The forward of the Bicolor he was in charge of commanding the attack; Although he did not have clear chances to define, he always complicated the coffee defenders.

The ‘Bambino’ is one of the indisputable players in the scheme of Ricardo Gareca. In the present Qualifiers he has scored two goals (Bolivia and Venezuela). Since joining the white-red, the group began to add and leave behind the bad start in the qualifiers.

Gianluca LapadulaAt first, he played for the Italian team in some friendlies. From then on they didn’t call him anymore. However, the good performances do not go unnoticed by the press of his native country. The Calciomercato website highlighted the presence of the Italian with a Peruvian mother in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

“With the final joy for the victory of his Peru over Colombia and a dream, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is becoming more and more real. Gianluca Lapadula experienced strong emotions in the challenge, which began as a starter”, beginning.

The publication of the Italian press. Photo: Capture of Calciomercato.

“In a plane crash with Falcao, the Turin striker suffered a blow to the face that caused him to lose many nosebleeds and forced him, in the second half, to go out on the field without his classic protective mask”, he added about the absolute dedication of the ‘Fox’ on the playing field.

This is how Gianluca Lapadula’s nose looked after the clash with Falcao

Gianluca Lapadula suffered a heavy blow against Colombia. Photo: Instagram

Gianluca Lapadula was unrecognizable by the bandages

Gianluca Lapadula before training. Photo: Matías Burga (Twitter)

When will Peru play again in the qualifiers?

The Peruvian team will face Ecuador at the National Stadium on February 1 at 9:00 pm (Peruvian and Ecuadorian time). The duel will correspond to date 16 of the South American qualifiers.