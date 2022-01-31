Peruvian team | Falcao surrendered in the presence of Peruvian fans in Barranquilla | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD | SPORTS

After the victory (1-0) against Colombia, the players of the Peruvian team approached the section of the stands where the fans were to thank them for their constant support during the match. The encouragement of the fans was so intense in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla that Radamel Falcao was surprised.

The ‘Cafeteros’ striker considered that the ‘Bicolor’ footballers found extra motivation to go ahead with the match due to the presence of the Peruvian supporters. He thus expressed it during a press conference.

“Peru had 300 fans who cheered for 90 minutes and even when they were subdued with their weapons and their game plan they carried out what they had come to do, much of it is due to the support they received in Barranquilla”declared the attacker.

The striker hopes that the Colombian fans will also support the players with the same intensity in these final dates. “What we need from the fans is that they push us (help us) in difficult moments”, he pointed.

As it is recalled, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda will face Argentina on Tuesday, February 1 and starts with the obligation to add three points if not to be further from the classification.

How is Peru doing in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers?

The Peruvian team beat Colombia 1-0 in Barranquilla with a score by Edison Flores. With this result, the team led by Ricardo Gareca added 20 points and climbed to fourth place, which is a direct classification position.

For its part, Ecuador comes to the match against the ‘Blanquirroja’ after drawing 1-1 with Brazil in Quito and, so far, is in third place with 24 units. The meeting in Lima is vital to seal your ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.