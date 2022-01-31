Peruvian team | Pibe Valderrama after Colombia’s defeat: “We don’t depend on ourselves” | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The stumble of the Colombian team against Peru at home has left a bitter taste and terrible feelings with a view to qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. At the end of the match, the fans expressed their annoyance at the result and whistled at the players and the technical command . The same feeling is shared by a history of the national team: Carlos Valderrama.

After the fall against the Blanquirroja, the ‘Pibe’ Valderrama made a review of what left day 15 of the Qualifiers and stopped in the contest played by his compatriots in Barranquilla. Like the thousands of fans who attended the Metropolitan Stadium, the former soccer player did not mince words to show the low level of the cast of Reinaldo Rueda.

“We play badly and when you play badly, you lose. We cannot deceive ourselves, as much as we want and we know it”, started the legend on his YouTube channel. Later, Valderrama recalled the importance of the appointment: “This was a definitive match to qualify. The one who won scored 20 points and Peru won: he had one and scored one ”.

As if that were not enough, the three-time World Cup player with the ‘coffee pot’ shirt recalled that Rueda had his best players and, not even with that incentive, could he achieve success at home. “No one was missing. All the greats came, ‘Juanfer’ (Quintero) couldn’t because he was injured. Match for greats, not a single one was left out ”he expressed.

On the other hand, Valderrama focused on the next challenge in Colombia, although he highlighted the power of the opponent. “Things got tough, angry because we don’t depend on us and when that happens, it’s screwed. We have to beat Argentina, a team that has 30 games without losing, champion of America. It is not impossible”he indicated.

defense to the public

At the end of the match against Peru, the fans of the Colombian team disapproved of the actions of the players and the coach. Whistles and protests descended from the stands of the Metropolitan. In this sense, the former ‘coffee grower’ captain rehearsed an explanation to understand the followers.

“Applause has to be earned and whistles are also earned. The fans do not touch. When you play well, there is applause and when you play badly, you have to eat the whistles. We are far from the World Cup”sentenced the ‘Pibe’ in the summary he shared about the Qualifiers.