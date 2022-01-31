Politicians react to President Luis Abinader’s speech

Various actors in national politics have reacted this Sunday night to the president’s speech Louis Abinaderwho said that he will ask the Senate to postpone the knowledge of the trust project of Catalina Pointuntil the Economic and Social Council (CES) receives the opinions of all sectors of society.

One of the first to react was the former deputy and leader of the National Progressive Force (FNP), Vinicio Castillo Semán, who stated that the head of state showed that he listens to fair demands.

Luís returned tonight to demonstrate that he is a President who listens to fair claims. Not a haughty arrogant. He will accept suggestions to strengthen transparency in the Punta Catalina trust and will send a project that will regulate public trusts. – Vinicio Castillo (@VinicioSenador) January 30, 2022

Likewise, the official senator of the National District, Faride Raful, described the president’s decision as correct.

The right decision of the President that I welcome from the Senate of the DN. Punta Catalina must remain public, always clarifying and regulating the doubts of the population. Its construction process was flawed, so it’s time to dissipate any coming noise. — Faride Raful (@Farideraful) January 30, 2022

Similarly, the deputy for Santiago and member of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Víctor Suárez, pointed out that the president should have observed that before submitting in the Chamber of Deputies the trust of Catalina Point.

President @luisabinader he should have observed this before submitting the famous trust @DiputadosRD @SenadoRD He quoted: (Also, for months we have been working on a bill to strengthen existing regulations on public trusts, 1/2 – Victor Suarez Diaz (@VSuarezd) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the deputy of the Fuerza del Pueblo party, Omar Fernández, welcomed the postponement of knowledge in the Senate for understanding the level of improvisation that the piece carries.

Pte’s decision was correct. @luisabinader requesting to postpone the knowledge of the PC trust agreement in the Senate, thus acknowledging the level of improvisation that the piece carries, which poses an unclear administration model, and empty justifications. — Omar Fernandez (@OmarLFernandez) January 31, 2022

While the president and presidential candidate of the Patria Para Todos Movement (MPT), Fulgencio Severino, valued the government’s decision to rescind the privatization of Catalina Point in the face of generalized pressures that oppose this process.

Also, the political coordinator of the People’s Force, Radhamés Jiménez Peña, said tonight that the People’s Force welcomes the announcement by the President of the Republic, to consult the population on the trust initiative for Catalina Point.