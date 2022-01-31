Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: schedule of matches by date 16 in Conmebol – Peru vs. Ecuador

The Qatar 2022 Qualifiers is in its final stretch. Now that the matches of last Thursday and Friday have been completed, next week we will have what will be the day 16 in CONMEBOL.

All matches for this new date will take place this Tuesday, February 1. First, the Bolivian faces will be seen against Chile in the city of La Paz. This match will take place at the Hernando Siles Stadium and ‘La Roja’ will burn one of their last cartridges to stay alive in the Qatar 2022 Qualifying.

Then there will be the clash between the Uruguay National Team against Venezuela in Montevideo for the playoffs. The ‘celeste’ comes from recovering the step from the hand of Diego Alonso by beating Paraguay by a minimum in Asunción.

Date 16 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in South America

Later, an already qualified Argentina will face Colombia in Córdoba. Those of Reinaldo Rueda urge victory if they do not want to be left empty-handed.

The coffee growers come from losing 1-0 against Peru in Barranquilla, a result that has moved them away from direct qualifying positions for the World Cup.

Brazil, for its part and calm with 36 points in the standings (leader), will face each other at home against Paraguay, which with Guillermo Barros Schelotto has not improved.

Finally and in the last game of the date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying, the Peruvian National Team will play at the National Stadium against its counterpart from Ecuador. Those of ‘Tigre’ Ricardo Gareca are in high spirits after the last victory over Colombia with a goal by Edison Flores in the final minutes.

Qualifying Qatar 2022: table of positions in Conmebol

For this home game, the red and white team will not have Christian Cueva and Aldo Corzo due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

In replacement of the latter, Luis Advíncula, Boca Juniors’ right back, who was not against Colombia in Barranquilla, is emerging.

OUR PODCASTS

What is “Fluron”?

In Israel, the first case of “Flurona” was detected, that is, a contagion of covid-19 and influenza at the same time. How does this occur and what is the level of severity? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains to us.