Resignation? Bolillo Gómez hints that he will not continue in the Honduran National Team after being left out of the World Cup

2022-01-30

The coach of the Honduran national team, Hernan Dario Gomez, left his continuity at the helm of the “H” in suspense after the 0-2 loss to El Salvador on matchday 10 of the qualifying round for Concacaf 2022 disputed in the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.

Once the match was over, the coffee helmsman went to the press conference, almost sobbing, with few words and his expression of impotence due to the negative result.

“Talking about soccer now is very difficult… the moments that are being experienced in the national team are complicated, for soccer players, technicians, for technicians, journalists, and for the Honduran people,” Hernán Gómez released in his first seconds against to the media.

Hernán Gómez’s illusion when accepting the position as DT of Honduras, was to straighten the path and achieve classification, however, after four games translated into defeat in the tie, he accepts reality.

“These are dark moments where there is no longer any patience. In life there come moments when they are not opportune and everyone’s patience has run out, they go from a pleasant situation to one where there is no longer respect and we are singled out for what is happening”, his voice was heard with signs of sadness.