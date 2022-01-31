Salma Hayek falls in love with her beauty by posing without a drop of makeup or filters

One more time Salma Hayek surprised to his more than 20 million Instagram followers with a postcard in which she looks without a drop of makeup, revealing her natural beauty.

In the image that so far it registers almost 100 thousand reactionsyou can see the 55-year-old Mexican, with her hair loose on her back, while posing with a blue swimsuit in which she exposes part of her shoulders and chest.

“#selfiesunday #nomakeup”, he wrote at the bottom of the photo without any editing or filter in which he is seen looking up at the sky.

in the last few months It is very common for the Mexican actress to share images of her day to daythose in which he gets away from the tumult and prefers to rest at home with his family.

As it was expected, hollywood star fans, among them the also actress Consuelo Duval, they did not hesitate to tell her how beautiful she looked.

“Beautiful with and without makeup”, “beautiful”, “Latinas are well represented”, “queen”, “beautiful”, were some of the comments that can be read, some Internet users limited themselves to publishing only emoticons with hearts.

This is the photo with which Salma Hayek fell in love on Instagram: