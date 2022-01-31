Santiago Solari’s team won again after three months

Although it was for a friendly, the victory over the Blue Cross of Juan Reynoso Guzmán on the premises of the property located in Coapawas necessary for the cast of the Eagles of America conducted by Santiago Solari to, in this way, cut a streak of nine consecutive games without winning the scoreboard.

The crossing that ended in favor of the bluecreams by 3 to 1 took place this Saturday, January 29 at noon, under the framework of the break in the calendar of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX by date FIFA. The goals were scored Roger Martinez (of penalty), Federico Vinas and Diego Valdeswhile on the visiting side it scored Alexander Mayorga.

In this way, Santiago Solari now he waits for the members of his squad affected by the commitments of his selections (Richard Sanchez with Paraguay Y William Ochoa Y Henry Martin with Mexico), to add them to your planning focused on the clash with the Athletic Saint Louis at Aztec stadium next Saturday February 5th.

Medical part of Pedro Aquino

Minutes after the end of the friendly match between America Y Blue Crossthe institution cream blue reported on the status of the injury Peter Aquinas: “The America club informs that the player has a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot, which requires an operation that will be carried out in the next few days. The recovery time will be according to evolution”.

When does América play against Atlético San Luis for Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

Once the triple date is over FIFA by Concacaf Qualifying, the Eagles of America They will be active again. It will only be on Saturday February 5 against the Athletic Saint Louis at Aztec stadium for the fourth day of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. It will start at 7:00 p.m. CDMX and will feature the TUDN broadcast.