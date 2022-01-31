Science advances in regenerative medicine

In the last few hours, the news was released that a group of scientists from Harvard University and Tufts University has been able to regenerate the amputated hind legs of some African clawed frogs. It meant fundamental news regarding advances in regenerative medicine. Although humans, unlike species such as starfish, salamanders or lizards, do not have the ability to regenerate a lost limb, these advances hold open the possibility that in the future the process is something real and palpable.

As detailed by the specialists, this process was possible thanks to a cocktail of five drugs, applied with a portable silicone bioreactor, which seals the elixir on the stump for only 24 hours. With this brief treatment, the functional leg grew in 18 months. Each of these drugs had a different mission, thus fulfilling various purposes, among which were the control of inflammation, the inhibition of collagen production, which would lead to scarring, and the promotion of the new growth of nerve fibers, blood vessels and muscles.

With the process complete, the scientists were able to see that there had been dramatic tissue growth in many of the treated frogs, with the new limbs having an extended bone structure with characteristics similar to the bone structure of a natural limb. At the same time they noticed that they had a richer complement of internal tissues. “It is exciting to see that the drugs we selected helped create a nearly complete limb. The fact that it only required a brief exposure to the drugs to kick-start a months-long regeneration process suggests that frogs and perhaps other animals may have latent regenerative abilities that can be activated,” said first author Nirosha Murugan. .

The experts also indicated that the animals were able to move the regenerated limb and that it responded to certain stimuli, such as being touched. At the same time, it could be used by frogs to swim for example, among other activities. Of the entire treatment process, study co-author David Kaplan said: “Regenerating mammals and other animals will generally have their lesions exposed to the air or in contact with the ground, and it may take days or weeks for them to close with scar tissue. Wearing the BioDome cap in the first 24 hours helps to mimic an amniotic-like environment which, along with the right medications, allows the reconstruction process to continue without interference from scar tissue.” All this process undoubtedly opens the possibility of continuing research in other territories, thus being able to take regenerative science to places unthinkable until a few years ago.