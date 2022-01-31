Search in Android, iOS, operator

on Android

The steps may vary depending on the version of Android you have or the layer of the operating system, depending on the brand of your smartphone. But from settings we can see, in most cases, what our phone number is.

We can follow two different paths depending on the phone:

We open the settings of our Android mobile phone

We go to the menu and look for “Phone information”

Here you may find the technical characteristics such as RAM memory, the processor, the storage, the IP address or the IMEI of it. But we can also find, in most cases, our phone number.

But if we can’t, there is another way, which is to do it from the SIM card information that we have entered and that will help us in case we have two numbers on the same mobile and one of them we don’t know by heart, for example.

Let’s go to the settings of our Android mobile

We open the SIM card and mobile networks section

We are going to “SIM information and settings”

We touch on the SIM that interests us in case there are two

Once here, we will see a series of aspects such as the name or network settings: name of the access point, type of preferred network… but at the top we will find: SIM number. Here you will see the phone number you have.

on iOS

In iOS we have two options. The best is to do it from the settings… We go to the mobile phone settings by tapping on the phone configuration app. Here, we go to the “Phone” section where we can choose the different parameters, but where you will also see a section called “My number”, as in the screenshot below.

But if you have an Apple phone, you can also go to the agenda of your smartphone, where all your contacts are usually. From the contacts app we will see that the first is us. We will find our name at the top of the list. When touching on it, a contact file will open where we will see a series of data. We will see a file that indicates our name and a few icons for messages, FaceTime call, FaceTime video call, and mail. Here we will also find our telephone number accompanied by the country code. This number will be picked up by iOS through the number linked to Siri.

in specialized applications

If messaging applications are previously installed, we can see the phone number to which they are linked. That is, knowing what my number is because put in the biography or profile of WhatsApp or Telegram.

on whatsapp

If you have WhatsApp installed, it can also be an option to check your phone number, to know your phone number if you don’t know it or simply if you want to copy it to give it to someone. As long as you have it linked, of course.

If you have WhatsApp, the steps are simple because we simply have to open the app and tap on the three dots in the upper right corner of the application. Here we will open a drop-down menu that will allow us to go to “Settings”. The settings section will then open where we will see: account, chats, notifications… But the part that interests us is just the top: where the user image if you have it or the empty avatar box. Tap on it to view your profile

Several sections will appear here: your photo, your namee, the contact info and finally the phone number along with the country code (in the case of Spain it is +34) Here we can easily see what our phone number is.

on Telegram

The same happens in Telegram if we have a profile linked to our phone number, if we have the messaging application installed on the smartphone.

The steps here are also simple because we simply have to open Telegram and tap on the three lines in the upper left corner of the application. Here our photo, our name and our phone number will appear at the top. If we want to go a step further, we can tap on our photo to open the “Bill” where you will see your number (with the country code in front) as well as your username in the messaging application and a bio.

In the bills of your operator

If you regularly receive bills for your mobile line, you can find out the number by looking at it. Whatever the operator and whatever the shipping method. That is, you may receive it by email or by post at home.

For example, the Orange bill. On top we will find the contract number, date, bank details, invoiced period… But in the center of the document we will find the breakdown of fees and here we will see the monthly fee of the line. You will see “phone number” or “number of lines” along with the invoiced period and you will be able to know your phone number linked to that invoice.

The same happens in the others. In the case of Pepephone We will find invoice number, billing period, account number, issue date… and under the price we will find a breakdown where we will see: mobile line – description – fee. In this description section we can see our phone number.

From the operator’s website or the app

If you are clear about your operator and your username and password, you can also find out your phone number by checking it from the service application or from the app. Depending on the service, we will have to follow some steps or others, but almost all operators currently allow us to manage our line online without having to call by phone, so we can solve this doubt.

In the case of O2 It is very simple because we can register in the app without even knowing our number. We install the application and register with our NIF or NIE holder and with the password that we want. Once the app is installed, we access and we will see a series of circles on the main screen with the different services. We will see the main line, the fiber and the fixed line. Under them, if any, the additional lines linked to the one you have as main. We simply have to touch on the circle that we want and in the upper left part of the screen we will see our name and phone number. This allows you to know your number but above all it is useful because you will see additional lines that you use less and that can give you more trouble when remembering it.

If you have Orange, for example, we can access the application and on the main screen we will find a circle that indicates “My line” so it will only take a few seconds to find our phone number. Or from the website where we can log in with ID and password and access the same data and even download or view the invoices of the last few months to see your contracted lines here in case you have several and want to know all the numbers.

In Vodafone We can access the customer section and go to the “My data” section where we will see the access user or email, the password and the owner’s data: email, name, billing address… and phone number. Here you will see the contact telephone number linked to the account, but if you have several contracted lines, it is recommended that you go to “invoices” to see all of them.

call someone else

It’s obvious, but it’s the easiest option if someone is nearby or if you have two phones. We usually know what our phone number is but if someone has left a mobile at your house after a meeting with friends and you don’t want to gossip to find out who it is. Or if you have met him at work. In that case, call me. Use the phone whose number you don’t know to make a call to another mobile and the caller ID will let us know that specific number.

If it is the phone number of someone you know who has been forgotten (a family member after dinner, some friends who have been home, a co-worker…) simply you will see the phonebook number. If you don’t know who it is but you want to have the number located or you simply want to clear up doubts with the linked card, it will also work for you. The only cost may be related to the cost of a call, but you don’t have to pick up the phone so normally there won’t be any problem.