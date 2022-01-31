Selection | Christian Cueva: the key piece on Ricardo Gareca’s board that will be a great absence against Ecuador | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Against the Ecuadorian team, this Tuesday, we will perhaps arrive without our best player from the last matches of the Qualifiers: christian cave. And it is that ‘Aladdin’ has become a benchmark for the team, for his play and arrival on campus. the steering wheel of the peruvian national team has become the key piece of the ’11’ of the ‘Tigre’, who, despite his mistakes, has supported him, and trusted his talent and the numbers he generates on the field.

Figures that, moreover, today put christian cave as the most influential footballer of the bicolor in the era of Ricardo Gareca, participating in 28 goals, with 15 annotations and 13 assists (including friendlies and official tournaments). With this record, he surpasses Paolo Guerrero (18 goals and 7 assists), Andre Carrillo (10 goals and 7 assists), edison flowers (13 goals and 4 assists) and Jefferson Farfan (10 goals and 2 assists). In this same period (it was Gareca), ‘Aladino’ is also the second top scorer (15), behind ‘Predator’ (18).

And in the current qualifying process, he is already the player who has celebrated the most times. He has done it five times: before Ecuador in Quito, Venezuela in Caracas and Lima, and chili Y bolivia at the National Stadium. That is to say, he has scored in the last two games for the white and red team. Those that made us dream again of qualifying for a World Cup and that place us in fifth place in the South American Qualifiers table, in the playoff zone.

Thus, ‘Cuevita’, despite the fact that his function is not clearly that of a ‘9’, has shown that he can stop -for a few minutes- from being the ’10’ of the team to become a gunner. Well, as if that weren’t enough, he is also the Peruvian soccer player with the most ‘nuggets’ on the way to Qatar. Only Marcelo Martins (Bolivia) surpasses him, with nine goals; Neymar (Brazil), with seven; and Lionel Messi (Argentina), with six. Michael Estrada (Ecuador), Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) and Luis Suarez (Uruguay) equal him in fourth place. Of course, they are all forwards.

And not only that, according to the website Sofascore, christian cave is the soccer player Peruvian National Team with the best average score in Qualifiers with 7.05. Behind him are Alexander Calles (7.04) and Renato Tapia (7.04).

Rival Local Results Minutes goals cards Score Paraguay Assumption 2-2 64 0 – 6.6 Brazil lime 2-4 51 0 – 6.5 chili Santiago 2-0 81 0 – 7.3 Argentina lime 0-2 86 0 – 6.6 bolivia Peace 1-0 75 0 – 7.7 Venezuela lime 1-0 53 one – 7.9 Colombia lime 0-3 79 0 – 6 Ecuador Quito 1-2 86 one – 7.4 Uruguay lime 1-1 80 0 – 7.1 Brazil Recife 2-0 90 0 – 6.1 chili lime 2-0 80 one – 7.7 Argentina Buenos Aires 1-0 90 0 – 6.6 bolivia lime 3-0 5 one Yellow 8.6 Venezuela Caracas 1-2 46 one – 6.9 Colombia Barranquilla 0-1 90 0 Yellow 7.6

Your present in Saudi Arabia

If at the beginning of the Qualifiers the uncertain panorama of Christian Cueva was a problem for ‘Tigre’ Gareca, today it is no longer. The bicolor steering wheel has managed to establish itself in Saudi Arabia (Al-Fateh), where he had the opportunity to leave behind a complicated 2019. A year in which he went through four institutions (Saints of Brazil, Pachuca from Mexico Y yeni malatyaspor of Turkey), always withdrawing due to alleged indiscipline problems.

Since he came to the League where he also plays Andre Carrillo, the midfielder has been more committed to his career. Even his personal trainer and sports coach, Joseph Neyra, accompanies him in the Asian country to help him in his physical and nutritional improvement, which had always been one of his shortcomings.

Thus, little by little, Cueva has been settling down, being one of the players who has played the most games in the current season (2020/21) of the Arab tournament: he played 13 of 15, all of them as starters, adding 1,124 minutes. In addition, here he has also been able to put his goalscoring ability to the test. Since he arrived he has scored 12 ‘pepas’ and provided eight assists.

Even, weeks ago, the sports director of the Arab club, Hassan Aljaber, he assured Infobae that the Peruvian soccer player “He is a wonderful person. He works hard and wants the best for our club, in addition to his fantastic performance.”. “I work with the team on a daily basis and Cueva puts the positive atmosphere in the team and the winning philosophy”, he added. This being one of the reasons why he was surveyed at Boca Juniors. However, his move to Argentine football did not materialize.

The truth is christian cave He is going through an excellent present, both at club and national team level, so his presence on the pitch is essential. In fact, along with Pedro Gallese, he is the only footballer who has not missed a single game of the bicolor in these Qualifiers. But, now, it will be time to be without him against Ecuador in another final to seal our qualification. Without a doubt, seeing his great moment, we will miss him.

