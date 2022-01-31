Singer Suylén Milanés, daughter of singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, dies

(Photo: Instagram @eyeifefestival)

(CNN) — The singer and producer Suylén Milanés died this Sunday in Cuba as a result of a cerebrovascular accident, according to the official Granma newspaper.

The report states that Suylén, 50, was being treated since Thursday at the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana.

The artist is recognized as the founder of the Eyeife festival, which offers a fusion of electronic music with Cuban musical genres.

In the social networks of the Eyeife festival, the void left by the singer’s departure was lamented.

Also the Cuban record company, the Music Recording and Publishing Company (Egrem), joined the expressions of sorrow for the death of Suylén, whom they recognized as a defender of alternative music.

The well-known father of the artist, Pablo Milanés, resides in Spain and, according to his official website, plans to continue a concert tour in that country in February. CNN awaits a response from its representatives on whether the singer-songwriter will travel to Cuba for his daughter’s funeral.