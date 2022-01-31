Spotify changes its approach to covid-19 amid criticism for spreading alleged disinformation

Daniel Ek, executive director of the platform, assures that the change is the product of “comments in recent weeks”, apparently referring to criticism of presenter Joe Rogan, accused of spreading misinformation about covid-19.

Amid criticism for the alleged misinformation it is spreading regarding the coronavirus, Spotify announced this Sunday a change in its policies and a new approach in this regard.

Daniel Ek, executive director of the platform, assured in a statement that a “content notice” to any podcast episode that includes discussions of COVID-19, which will direct listeners to a “reliable source” resource on the pandemic. In doing so, the company promised to provide “easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information shared by scientists, clinicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world.”

Ek stressed that Spotify has published its regulations on this day, within which any “false or misleading medical information” that may cause harm or represents dangerous content has been described as dangerous content. “a direct threat to public health”.

In this context, Spotify has described as dangerous the content that claims that the coronavirus is a “hoax” or “not real” and one who promotes or suggests that vaccines “are designed to cause death.” Encouraging people to “deliberately become infected with covid-19 in order to build immunity” also falls into that category.

On the other hand, the music service will make sure create awareness on their content creators so they can “understand their responsibility” if they post content that is deemed to violate the platform’s rules.

Daniel Ek explained that the introduction of these changes is the product of the “comments from the last few weeks”, apparently referring to the public criticism of the successful presenter Joe Rogan, accused of spreading misinformation about covid-19 through his podcast show on Spotify.

Due to Rogan’s stance on the pandemic and anticovid vaccines, musicians like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren They have decided to withdraw their music from the streaming service, arguing that the platform allows false information to be spread. Since Young removed his works from Spotify, the company has lost more than $2 billion and its stock has plunged more than 12%.