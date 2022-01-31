Summary of the Bengals vs. Chiefs (27-24) | Cincinnati to the Super Bowl

Miracles exist! Probably the most unlikely story of the NFL in the 21st century It was consumed this Sunday. Against all odds playing in Kansas City against the Chiefs, who had won the American Conference title the last two years, the Cincinnati Bengals won in overtime 27-24 AND will play Super Bowl LVI.

The same team that a year ago was last in the North Division of the American League, which was selected in fourth place in the Draft and which now he will be in his third Super Bowl in history, looking for it to be the first championship since the previous two occasions they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bengals 27-24 Chiefs; this was the match

Underdogs in betting by seven points, the Cincinnati Bengals came forward as apparent victim at Arrowhead Stadium, which for the fourth consecutive year saw its Chiefs playing the American Conference Final, but what thousands of fans gave for a party ended in deathly silence.

The mood was through the roof Kansas City because at one point in the second quarter they had a 21-7 lead, scoring on his first three possessions, but they didn’t count that if the Bengals they reached this unsuspected instance is because their hearts do not fit in their chests to compensate for some limitations, specifically on the offensive line.

Contrary to the beating he took in Tennessee with nine sacks, this time Joe Burrow only got shot down once. and he showed tremendous mettle for a youngster in just his second season as an NFL quarterback. With more time, the LSU graduate completed 23 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, as well as making key third-down conversions using his legs.

The Bengals scored 21 unanswered points to take a 24-21 lead with six minutes left in the game. Incredibly, throughout the second half the Chiefs only had three points, Harrison Butker’s field goal that forced overtime.

After eliminating the Bills in a great game last week precisely in overtime, Kansas City again had the first possession by winning the toss, but everything went wrong. Contrary to its superlative level, patrick mahomes disappeared practically three quarters of the game and closed his sad presentation with a interception, which led the Bengals to the rival’s 15-yard line.

With the best kicker in this Postseason on their side, the Bengals made history with the Evan McPherson field goal to consummate one of the biggest surprises in recent memory. In one year they went from being the fourth worst team in the NFL to being in the Super Bowl.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

With the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the venue, the next Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13. starting at 5:25 p.m. from central Mexico.