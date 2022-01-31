Summary of the match Panama vs. Jamaica (3-2). GOALS

AFP

Panama / 30.01.2022 18:18:19





Panama defeated Jamaica 3-2 this Sunday on the tenth date of the octagonal Concacaf, a result that allows him to continue in the fight for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that will help him get motivated for his game against Mexico next Wednesday.

The goals of the match, played at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City, were scored by Javain Brown (own goal, 43′), Eric Davis (51′) and Azmahar Ariano (69′) for the locals, while Michail Antonio (5′) and Andre Gray (87′) marked for the visit.

With this result, Panama regains confidence, after the recent defeat against Costa Rica, and keeps alive the chances of qualifying for its second World Cup, at the cost of a Jamaica that practically says goodbye to any aspiration.

The pre-world of Concacaf grants three direct tickets to Qatar and the possibility of a playoff for the fourth qualified against a team from Oceania.

In the absence of four dates, Canada leads the standings with 22 points, followed by United States and Mexico with 18, and Panama 17, Costa Rica 13, Jamaica 7, El Salvador 6 and Honduras closes with 3 units.

Mexicans, Costa Ricans, Salvadorans and Hondurans have one game less.

On the next day, on Wednesday, Panama will visit Mexico, while Jamaica will host Costa Rica.