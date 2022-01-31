Susana Zabaleta surprises by confessing that several actors put their hands on her

Mexico City.- Susana Zabaleta He began his artistic career in the mid-1980s, for which he participated in several stagings, there he shared credits with several prominent celebrities, however, he indicated that he encountered many difficulties on this journey, as there were actresses who wanted to make him the impossible life, in addition actors and producers sexually harassed her.

Through an interview to Come the Weekend Joythe singer made an impact with the statements she gave, as she stated that she is happy that some people who treated her badly have already died, she also said that abuse nwhat a victim

Bitches, many evil bitches, horrendous, some are already dead, how good and horrendous actors who put their hands on you and you couldn’t say ‘this fist just grabbed my buttocks’, you couldn’t say it because remember that didn’t exist before you quietly look prettier, that’s how it was, the eighties was a horrendous time, the actors treated us badly”.

The famous did not want to give names of these people, however, she also indicated that she has had to face several producers who have wanted to benefit from her position to invite her out, so on those occasions she has given up her salary so as not to fall in that.