Table of positions of Qualifying Concacaf Qatar 2022 LIVE LIVE ONLINE: results and how the teams were on date 10 | Mexico | United States | Canada | Honduras | El Salvador | MEXICO

The standings table of the Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifying He had no movements on Day 10 and the teams are shaping up to keep the quota for the World Cup. Mexico drew goalless against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium. Canada defeated the United States and is away as leader with 22 points. Let’s go with all the details.

The United States was unable to carry out a complicated match and was beaten by Canada 2-0 in a duel valid for date 10 of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Despite this result, those led by Gregg Berhalter remain in the zone of classification.

The Panama team experienced a first half of anguish this Sunday, and at the beginning of the second they went into relief, but winning a 3-2 comeback against Jamaica was not enough to threaten the position of Mexico, which has the third and last place directly from Concacaf for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico and Costa Rica did not hurt each other and drew goalless in the framework of Matchday 10 of the Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Those led by Gerardo Martino are still in third place, but they left many doubts in the match played at the Azteca Stadium.

The El Salvador national team defeated Honduras 0-2 in San Pedro Sula on Sunday and condemned its rivals to last place in the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup. El Salvador reached 9 points, 6 more than Honduras has.

Concacaf Qualifying: J10 matches

Date Hour Game 01/30 FINAL Canada 2-0 United States 01/30 FINAL Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica 01/30 FINAL Panama 3-2 Jamaica 01/30 FINAL Honduras 0-2 El Salvador

Concacaf Qualifying Standings Table

Posc. Country pjs GF CG DG pts one Canada 10 17 5 12 22 two U.S 10 13 7 6 18 3 Mexico 10 13 8 5 17 4 Panama 10 14 10 4 17 5 Costa Rica 10 7 7 0 12 6 The Savior 10 6 eleven -5 9 7 Jamaica 10 7 fifteen -8 7 8 Honduras 10 5 19 -14 3

