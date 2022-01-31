The 6 best applications to study using your Android mobile

Related news

There is a series of apps to study that can help you concentrate more, or at least employ better study skills. The smartphone is a tool capable of helping you in many areas, and academics is one of them.

We have tried some applications focused on improving the study of users, and the truth is that in Google Play there is an offer of very interesting apps in this field.

1. Forest: Stay Focused

Forest is an application that seeks to make you concentrate leaving your mobile aside. In the application you will find a tree that will grow as you use the application, so that the fact of focusing on studying or working allows you to see how it progresses, since it can even become an entire forest.

If you leave the app this forest will die, and you can select the time during which you want to be concentrated moving the bar around the tree. The application has a pro version that allows you to modify the extreme concentration mode, as well as interact with friends.

Download Forest on Google Play.

2. Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Technique + Task Management

Focus To-Do

The Free Android

This app that will allow you to set different study timers for the time you choose. The idea is that during this time you are fully focused on the task ahead for a while, and then take short rest periods.

In Focus To-Do, you will be able to use a extreme focus mode in which the application will try not to open any other application, and even put the timer on full screen to leave the mobile in a visible place and be able to check at a glance how much time you have left to study, among other functions of what more interesting

3. Easy Study – Student Guide

EasyStudy

The Free Android

Easy Study is an application with which you can plan your study sessions to make them more useful, and its automation system will make you forget to stop to think about how you organize yourself. First of all, you must establish the different subjects that you want to study with this application, to which you can give different colors.

On the other hand, you must decide the order and weekly frequency with which you want to study each subject to be able to create your personalized study plan, which will allow you to be more organized and make better use of the time you study

4. FLIP – Study Timer

FLIP will also allow you to create a personalized Study Plan, as well as your study statistics, in which you can see the hours you have spent studying and the progress you have made during them. You can set a daily goal that lasts a custom time and reminds you of a task that you have to do every day.

In addition to this, it has a stopwatch that will tell me how long you have been studying, as well as the breaks you have taken. It even has a automatic mode that allows the stopwatch to start if you turn the phone over. It has a paid version that allows you to unlock various functions,

5. Flipd – Disconnect

Flipd is a study application that also has a motivational and social part, since it allows you to record the time you have been dedicating to study or other functions and to make it public with different hashtags. This way you and your friends can compete against each other’s stats.

On the other hand, you can set breaks and adjust their duration and start time. There are different sections in the application, such as one in which different challenges that you can accept will appear, as well as another in which a calendar will be displayed so that you can see the progress you have made recently.

6. Study Bunny: Focus Timer

Study Bunny

The Free Android

Study Buny, meanwhile, has a funny rabbit on its main screen that will study at the same time as you during the time you schedule. During this time you will be able to see pages turning and other animations, so you can even leave the screen on to watch it.

As an incentive, you can buy different outfits and accessories for the rabbit to personalize it, something that you can do through the coins that you will receive when you complete the study times. It also includes an interesting card system to formulate questions along with their answers and quiz yourself, as well as an integrated task list.

Download Study Bunny on Google Play.

These apps will not only help you concentrate more and study better, but also allow you to plan your sessions to eliminate another concern. Regardless of what you study, it might be a good idea to give them a try.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you