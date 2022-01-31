The best app that you can use to organize saved links and sync them across all your devices

With this useful tool you can save and organize bookmarks, links, texts, files, images and much more.

Most modern web browsers include some sort of browser tool. bookmark and link management, which allow you to save and organize favorite web pages. Unfortunately, most built-in tools aren’t advanced enough or feature rich enough to meet the needs of the –digital– neat freaks.

This free notes app with a minimalist design is the best alternative to Google Keep that you can use

This is why, for years, users have used applications to save and organize linkslike the mythical Pocket or Instapaper. Today we are going to examine a fantastic alternative that combines the best of apps like Pocket, with advanced bookmark organization features.

Raindrop is the app (free and open source) you need to organize your bookmarks

His name is rain drop, and it is not exactly a new application; Its creator has been working on it since 2013 and today it has more than 100,000 downloads on Android alone. It’s about a free and multi-platform service which enables save and organize any bookmarks or links you find on the Internet.

However, Raindrop is more than just a bookmark organizer. The app allows save text, images, PDF documents or linksas well as add notes or upload photos from our smartphone or PC.

As soon as you open the application for the first time, we are given the option to sign in with Apple, Google, username and password or other options. Login is required to to be able to synchronize our saved links in the cloudand thus be able to access them from any device.

Once in our account, the application allows us to create categories. Within each category, you can create different collections where the links or bookmarks will be savedbeing able to add images, files or create labels for be able to find links faster using the integrated search engine.

Thanks to what is possible invite other people to collections to collaborateit is possible, for example, jointly manage a project or a trip to be done with other Raindrop users.

In addition to the mobile application, Raindrop offers apps for most desktop and mobile platforms as well as a web application and browser extensions. The latter are especially useful, since they allow save any web page to one of our collections with one click.

For more advanced users, it is worth mentioning that Raindrop also allows you to automate tasks thanks to services like Zapier or IFTTT, as well as access saved links via RSS reader servicesAmong many other things.

26 Android apps that are too good to be free

Raindrop is a free app, although there is a payment method. In its free plan, you can unlimited use and you can create as many bookmarks and collections as you want. The paid version includes improvements such as cloud backup, more space for files, improved search and other additions. Its price is 3.33 euros per month, or 31.08 euros per year.

Related topics: Android Apps, Tool Android Apps

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!