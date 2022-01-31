The dream is over! José Juan Macías will report with Chivas; he ends loan with Getafe

Given the lack of opportunities and the low confidence of the coach of Getafe, Quique Sánchez Flores with attacker José Juan Macías It was confirmed that they have reached an agreement to finalize the loan with the Chivas de Guadalajara that was originally one year old, for the Mexican to report in Verde Valle the following week in search of knowing his new destination.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

According to information from TUDN, it was announced that the Azulón team and the Rebaño Sagrado together with JJ Macías agreed to terminate the one-year assignment and try to find accommodation for the artilleryman, although Marcelo Leano pretend to be your reinforcement stellar for this Clausura 2022, but you only have until the following Tuesday, February 1 to make hires.

The initial agreement with the Madrid team was until on June 30 with the option to buy and once the transfer is complete, Macías will return to Mexico to meet with the sports director Ricardo Pelaez with the intention of reaching an agreement that suits all parties, this with the purpose of know the opinion of the Mexican soccer player.

CSKA Moscow is one of the possibilities

For his part, the agent JJ, Alan Barón declared in Russia that they are in talks for the scorer to join one of the clubs most important in the country, such as the CSKA Moscow, where he is confident that he will show his great ability as a striker, especially since he has a large number of goals at just 22 years old.

“We are in contact with CSKA. (Macías) is looking for a great club and we think that CSKA is definitely a place in which he can score many goals. If the conditions are good, we believe that José Juan could score a lot of goals for CSKA. He is the greatest talent to have scored more than 50 goals at such a young age.” Barón explained to the Sport Express website.

The MLS is the other option for Macías

In the face of injury Alan Pulido with Sporting Kansas City that will keep him out of action for the rest of 2022, the MLS team would be interested in the services of Macías, however it will be a decision that you make in conjunction with the Chivas board.