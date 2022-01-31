The engagement ring that Anuel AA gave Yailin the most viral

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

The relationship between Anuel AA and Yailín “the most viral” It has not stopped causing controversy since it was released. The main reason is that, apparently, the rapper forgot, in just a second, the love he had for Karol G, since just a week ago he announced his New relationship.

Yesterday, Yailín shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she shows the ring from commitment that the interpreter of “La Jeepeta” gave him. He himself accompanied it with a description that makes it clear that they are living their love to the fullest:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cuban singer Suylén Milanés, daughter of Pablo Milanés, dies – Prensa Libre

The singer and musical producer Suylén Milanés, daughter of the renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved