The engagement ring that Anuel AA gave Yailin the most viral

The relationship between Anuel AA and Yailín “the most viral” It has not stopped causing controversy since it was released. The main reason is that, apparently, the rapper forgot, in just a second, the love he had for Karol G, since just a week ago he announced his New relationship.

Yesterday, Yailín shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she shows the ring from commitment that the interpreter of “La Jeepeta” gave him. He himself accompanied it with a description that makes it clear that they are living their love to the fullest:

“Life is one, we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised!”

The clip begins with a close-up of a silver watch, hinting that it was also given to him. Then move the cell phone away a little to film the moment when Anuel AA places the ring on her left index finger, while she says “An engaged woman already, there is a wedding, gentlemen!”

Quickly, the publication was filled with all kinds of comments. From people who congratulated them by putting things like: “Many congratulations. I wish the best for your partner, may God give him health and life” or “Ayyyy, ayyyy, more”. Even people who think that they are going too fast and that their story is almost a soap opera.

One follower wrote: “This love is more fake than I love you from my ex.” While a second put: “This should be in the top 10 of Netflix and knock down “Pasión de gavilanes””. And a third was encouraged to make a parallel: “You can imagine that now Bad Bunny comes and messes with Pelversa.”

Anuel AA He also shared, through his stories, an image of the ring from commitment in the hand of his future wife next to emojis of hearts.

On February 14 they will release a song together

The recent couple of future spouses announced that they will take advantage of next February 14, Valentine’s Day, to release a song they composed together.

“If you are looking for me, I am in the neighborhood,” he wrote Anuel AA. It is one of the phrases that make up the theme that promise that everyone will love it.

Not a minor fact that all the fans highlighted is that February 14 is not only Valentine’s Day, but also the day of the Karol G’s birthday.

Do you think this couple has a future?