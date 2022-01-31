The lack of contracts caused the closure of an internal medicine ward at the Children’s Hospital

The Mario Ortiz children’s hospital has been enduring a personnel crisis since the beginning of this year. They were severely affected by the massive contagion of Covid-19 in this fourth wave and now a dramatic situation is once again being experienced due to the absence of contracts that forced the closure of a room in the covid area.

The hospital’s head of emergencies, Milka Cáceres, reported that an internal medicine ward that housed 17 patients with Covid-19 closed its doors this last week because the Ministry of Health did not renew the Aisem contracts of six professionals who work in this room.

“The problem is that, if there are no doctors, there is no one to make it work, there are plenty of patients, but we do not supply, what remains is to have them in the corridor, the situation is unfortunate,” said Cáceres.

For his part, the deputy director of the hospital, Marcelo Terán Molina, indicated that on Saturday, January 29, he met with departmental authorities from the health sector who committed to providing six items to the hospital so that the doctors who were not rehired by the Ministry of Health and who worked for free for almost the entire month of January, can return to their duties and in this way the room will open again this Tuesday, February 1.

“Obviously these contracts do not supply. It does not meet the requirements that the hospital has in terms of personnel, but at least it saves the fact that the room can open again, “added Terán.