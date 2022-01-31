The match against Peru ‘is one of the most important of my career’, assures Gustavo Alfaro | Soccer | sports

The DT of Ecuador reiterated that in his career he always went out to “win the games” and hopes to bring the classification of Lima.

The technical director of the Ecuadorian football team Gustavo Alfaro rated this Sunday as “one of the most important matches” of his career the match that the Tricolor will hold before his similar Peru next February 1, for the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar World Cup-2022. For the Argentine, playing a World Cup is the most “transcendent” and “important” and he reiterated that there was no commitment in his career “that he has not gone out to win.”

“Regarding what this match means to me, it is one of the most important of my career., as was the one in Brazil (1-1, in Quito), which if the final VAR sanctions had not mediated, would have allowed us to win and put ourselves in a qualifying situation (for the World Cup),” said the gaucho strategist at a conference press release that took place before the trip of the Ecuadorian delegation to Lima.

“Beyond the absences we have, the new experiences we are having with the players… We know that we are going to face a rival that has been doing things very well and that has been fighting for the same thing that we are fighting for. and he will try to take advantage of his locality, his job, intelligence and the good ability of his coach (Ricardo Gareca)”, he added.

Following the path of the connotation of this duel for the trainer, he assures that “beyond the titles that one could have achieved, there is nothing more transcendent and more important than playing a World Cup”.

On the other hand, he is unconcerned by the little forcefulness that the Tri forwards have had: “If the goals are not provided by the strikers, they must come from somewhere else. That is why it is important to have flyers with arrival, with a goal; and, fundamentally, the theme of the stopped ball. It’s important that the team work to find the goal”.

Finally, Alfaro showed his desire to get the three points at the National Stadium in Lima: “I always tried to go out and win the games, recognizing the hierarchies that rivals have. As I told the players: ‘the hierarchy is respected but not feared’”. (D)