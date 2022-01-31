The message that Toni Costa’s girlfriend sent after seeing him happy on his family weekend with Adamari López

The girlfriend of Tony Costa, He published a message on his Instagram account that aroused the curiosity of netizens, since it was just after the images of happy and united parents were seen on a beautiful weekend in Florida with their little daughter.

And this weekend Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa they put their agendas on pause to dedicate their time entirely to little Alaïa, because although they put an end to their relationship, there is a bond that will always unite them. Her daughter’s smile reveals how much fun they have had playing soccer and having fun as a family.

This Saturday both were present at a football match in which Alaia He stood out and scored a great goal, which he boasted on his social networks, as well as sharing how excited he was to have his father as a ‘coach’ on this special day with his team. The goal made shout of emotion to Adamari, at the same time that Tony Costa Euphoric, he cheered on his daughter as could be seen in some videos in his Instagram stories.

But not only that attracted attention, but also the appearance that Toni’s girlfriend made in her networks. “Sometimes the only thing your body asks of you is to go for a walk and reconnect with yourself”wrote Evelyn Beltran in her Instagram stories, also showing her sports outfit, leggings black shoes and white sneakers while she was walking alone along a beautiful street surrounded by palm trees.

Although they have not made the relationship official, the love between the Mexican model and Toni Costa has been known for a long time. In fact, on more than one occasion the dancer has come out to defend her for the bad comments of the haters, which has made it clear that she is rebuilding her life by her side.

Like Toni, Evelyn frequently shows off her son on social networks, making it clear that he is the love of her life and her faithful companion. But it seems that the possibility of having children with the dancer is not closed, because some time ago one of her followers told her how beautiful their possible children would be, and she reacted positively with a like.