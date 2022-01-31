The point guard of Puerto Rican descent, José Alvarado, achieves his best performance in the NBA

New Orleans – Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, Jaylen Brown added 31 and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-97 on Saturday night.

Robert Williams grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots for Boston, which led by double figures for most of the game en route to a third win in four games, with two of those wins coming on the road.

New Orleans’ undrafted rookie point guard Jose Alvarado scored a career-high 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting while shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range. But the Pelicans were outscored by Boston in shooting percentage, 53.1% to 43.9%, and lost for the third straight time.

For the second night in a row, the Pelicans were affected by a poor shot from the perimeter.

Having missed 29 of 34 3-pointers in a loss to Denver on Friday night, the Pelicans shot just 2 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half against Boston and fell behind by as many as 20 before halftime. New Orleans missed 24 of 32 3-pointers for the game.

Tatum hit four 3-pointers and scored many of his points on cutting drives and dunks, shooting 17-for-26 (65.4%) overall. Brown also shot four from deep and went 11-for-20 overall. Josh Richardson added 10 points for Boston, which won comfortably despite attempting only 11 foul shots.

The Celtics built an early double-digit lead and held it for most of the first half. Tatum scored 11 points before the first five minutes were up. As he left the game, Brown began to score points.

At halftime, Tatum and Brown alone outscored the Pelicans 38-34. Boston’s real lead was 52-34.

The Pelicans’ biggest second-half comeback of the franchise (24 points) came against Boston in New Orleans on Feb. 21. That night, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combined for 61 points in a 120-115 overtime victory.

This time, Ingram missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. Williamson has not played all this season due to his lengthy recovery from surgery to repair a broken right foot. New Orleans also played a third straight game without second-leading scorer and top rebounder Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness).

Still, Alvarado helped the Pelicans get within 78-70 late in the third quarter before Boston pulled away again down the stretch. Alvarado also had four rebounds, two assists and four cuts. His best game before this was a 13-point game with four assists and four steals on Jan. 20 in a 102-91 win over New York.