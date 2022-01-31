The points were distributed: Mexico and Costa Rica tied for the Concacaf Qualifying | SPORT-TOTAL

FULL TIME!
Mexico tied 0-0 with Costa Rica at the Azteca stadium for the tenth day of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.
90′ The referee adds 4 more minutes of play.
88 & # 39; Pineda shoots the goal from outside the area and the ball goes wide.
83′ Romo shoots the goal from outside the area and the ball hits the crossbar.
80′ Yellow card for Moreno and free kick for Costa Rica.
77′ Foul against Campbell and free kick for Costa Rica.
73′ Pineda hits the goal and the ball goes wide.
71′ Free kick in favor of Mexico.
69′ Corner kick in favor of Mexico.
62′ Jesús Gallardo shoots the goal inside the area and the ball passes near Navas’ goal.
55 & # 39; Martínez finishes off the goal and the ball passes far from Ochoa’s goal.
51′ Gallardo hits the goal and Tejeda sends the ball to the corner kick.
50′ Free kick in favor of Costa Rica.
49′ Yellow card for Luis Rodríguez.
46 & # 39; Romo entered for Álvarez in Mexico.
THE SECOND HALF STARTED!
END OF THE FIRST TIME!
Mexico and Costa Rica equalize 0-0.
44′ Dangerous free kick in favor of Mexico.
40′ UFFF!
Borge appeared alone in the small area, he headed and the ball fell into the hands of Ochoa. Mexico was saved.
38′ Yellow card for Fuller.
37′ Free kick in favor of Costa Rica.
34 & # 39; UFFF!
Lozano shoots the goal from the edge of the area and the ball goes over the crossbar.
GOAL CANCELLED!
The referee invalidates the goal after the Mexican forward’s advanced position.
32′ GOAL FOR MEXICO!
Funes Mori scores the first of the match.
29′ Free kick in favor of Costa Rica.
26 & # 39; Herrera tried to hang Navas and the ball went far from the goal.
24′ Corner kick in favor of Mexico.
23′ Foul by Funes Mori in attack and free kick in favor of Costa Rica.
18′ Corner kick in favor of Costa Rica.
16′ Free kick in favor of Costa Rica.
13′ Indirect free kick in favor of Mexico.
10′ Campbell finished off from midfield, however, he found Ochoa well placed.
5 & # 39; Borges shoots the goal with a free kick and the ball goes over the crossbar of the goal that Ochoa cares for.
4′ Free kick in favor of Costa Rica.
3 & # 39; UFFF!
Lozano headed alone on the edge of the small area and the ball passed near Navas’ goal.
2′ Free kick in favor of Mexico.
The players of the Mexican national team carry out pre-competitive work.
Official lineup of Mexico!
Official lineup of Costa Rica!
Positions of the Concacaf Qualifying 2022.
Relive Costa Rica’s victory against Panama in the last qualifying match.
Costa Rica’s locker room ready to face Mexico.
This was the last training session for Mexico before facing Canada.
What are the latest results of Costa Rica in Qualifiers?
01/27 | Costa Rica 1-0 Panama
11/16 | Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras
12/11 | Canada 1-0 Costa Rica
10/13 | USA 2-1 Costa Rica
10/10 | Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador
What are the latest results of Mexico in Qualifiers?
01/27 | Jamaica 1-2 Mexico
11/16 | Canada 2-1 Mexico
12/11 | United States 2-0 Mexico
10/13 | El Salvador 0-2 Mexico
10/10 | Mexico 3-0 Honduras
Images of the arrival of Costa Rica in Mexico for the match for the Qatar 2022 Concacaf Qualifiers.
Statements by Gerardo Martino before facing Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium.
Mexico vs. Costa Rica: possible alignments
Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Carlos Rodríguez, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Orbelín Pineda; Henry Martin, Hirving Lozano.
Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Keysher Fuller, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Ruiz; Joel Campbell, Alonso Martinez, Jose Ortiz.
With stomach problems, midfielder Rándall Leal became the second casualty in the last few hours, which was added to the absence due to injury of full-back Orlando Galo. Of course, Keylor Navas, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell will be in the Mexican capital.
Costa Rica goes for the surprise today.
On their side, the Costa Rican team reached 12 points to place themselves behind Panama (14), currently in the playoff zone. To keep thinking about Qatar 2022, the ‘Ticos’ must do their thing and wait for the ‘Canaleros’ to stumble against Jamaica.
The ‘Tri’, with 17 points in the octagonal table, is located in the third box. The Aztecs have two units less than leader Canada (19) and one less than escort United States (18). Both casts will face this date.
The team led by Gerardo Martino only resolved the match against Jamaica in the final minutes. Goals from Henry Martín and Alexis Vega were key to sealing the 1-2. Meanwhile, Luis Fernando Suárez’s men beat Panama, a direct rival, with a goal from Bryan Ruíz.
The ‘Tri’ wants to take advantage of the local condition to consolidate itself in one of the three positions that grant direct access to the World Cup. On their side, the ‘Ticos’ are forced to win to at least dream of the option of playing the playoffs.
Mexico’s motivational message prior to the match with Costa Rica.
Where to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica live via TUDN?
The match between Mexico vs. Jamaica is played this Sunday, January 30, for the tenth date of the CONCACAF Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and will be broadcast via TUDN. Here we provide you with the available links to be able to download and enjoy the football match live and direct online.
Where to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica live via Channel 5?
This Sunday, January 30, from the Azteca Stadium, the match between Mexico vs. Costa Rica will take place for the tenth date of the octagonal final of the Concacaf Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will take place at 6 a.m. the night (local time), being broadcast by Channel 5, which belongs to the Televisa Group for open television. Therefore, with these links, learn how to watch it from any device to obtain all the information about the sporting events that are broadcast.
Mexico vs. Costa Rica: match schedules
Peru – 18:00
Colombia – 18:00
Ecuador – 18:00
Mexico – 18:00
Chile – 20:00
Paraguay – 20:00
Venezuela – 19:00
Bolivia – 19:00
Argentina – 20:00
Uruguay – 20:00
Brazil – 20:00
Mexico vs. Costa Rica LIVE | Follow LIVE the match for day 10 of the third phase of the Concacaf Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The ‘Ticos’ have achieved two consecutive wins that leave them alive in the standings; however, the ‘Tri’ will seek to continue adding points to maintain the third position and the ticket to the World Cup. Learn about schedules, TV channels and more in this note.
Welcome friends of Trade, to the online and live broadcast of the great game between Mexico vs. Costa Rica for the Conocacaf Qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup!
Up to here came the minute-by-minute broadcast of the match between Mexico and Costa Rica for Concacaf Qualifiers. Thank you very much, friends of El Comercio, for joining us!