The surprises that can be expelled in a coughing fit

Cough definitely cannot be classified as one of the oddities of medicine. It is a reflex action to remove material from the airways and protect the lungs from inhaled particles. But the scientific literature has shown extraordinary anatomical casts of the upper airways expelled in coughing fits. (Getty Images)

The images of oddities of clinical medicine that are published in specialized journals are chilling to people outside of pathology.

We only have to review the photographs of the prestigious publication New England Journal of Medicine to verify the deterioration caused by fractures, infections, tumors or vitamin deficiencies in some organisms. And I assure you that if you are nervous people, the creepy cases could take away your appetite or sleep.

Before the explosion of the Internet, only students and specialists had access to expensive medical books that explained the origin and development of diseases that aggressively impacted the human body. Although it was also possible to see some deformed organs or parts of corpses, preserved in glass containers with formalin, in science museums.

But the interest of the public has changed and the prejudices about diseases too.

The Pathology Museum at University College London, for example, has a permanent display of some 6,000 anatomical pathology specimens. Scientists, students, the curious and also people with illnesses of their own or in their family environment come to its rooms, in order to better understand and accept what happens to them.

the perfect clot

But you don’t have to live in England to keep track of the strangest cases. Experts share their findings on social networks and users respond with unusual interest.

One of those memorable images is a red branching structure that could have passed through a coral reef if it had been posted on the World Wildlife Fund account. But it is not a marine being but a completely intact clot of human blood about 13 centimeters in the exact shape of the right bronchial tree, a skein of tubes and ducts that are essential to carry air from the upper respiratory tract to the lungs. lungs.

Read more

The amazing thing is that one patient coughed it all out, in one piece. His doctors, stunned, could not understand how a lump of that size could come out without breaking the 36-year-old patient who was in serious condition.

Georg Wieselthaler, a pulmonary surgeon at the University of California San Francisco Hospital, told The Atlantic publication that the patient was initially admitted to the intensive care unit with a severe heart attack that was difficult to overcome. His name was kept anonymous to preserve his privacy.

The expert quickly connected the patient to a machine designed to help maintain blood flow in the body. But assisted heart treatment must be accompanied by anticoagulants to liquefy the blood and prevent clots from forming that can cause complications such as thrombosis, stroke and heart attacks.

But his airways began to leak.

Gavitt Woodard, a cardiovascular surgeon at the same university hospital, said the patient did not respond well to treatment and had internal bleeding that facilitated clot formation. She coughed them up for days, but initially they were small, cylindrical pieces of blood, resembling worms.

But the situation continued to worsen, the bleeding eventually reaching the pulmonary system and flooding the right bronchial tree. The cough continued until, with a deep effort, the patient coughed up a strange tangled clot. When Wieselthaler and his team managed to unfold the material and spread it on a surgical drape, they found that the architecture of the airway was so perfectly preserved that they were able to immediately identify it as the right bronchial tree by the number of bifurcations and their size. alignment.

“We were surprised. It is a curiosity that you could not imagine. I mean, it’s very, very rare, even though it’s been described before,” Wieselthaler said.

Curious but not unique

The Journal of the American Medical Association published in 1926 the case of a 34-year-old woman who was admitted to Rochester Municipal Hospital with a respiratory tract infection and coughed up a large piece of membranes that was identified as a cast from her trachea. both bronchi and several bronchioles.

And the European Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery published in September 2005 a photo of a smaller cast of a bronchial tree from a 25-year-old pregnant woman who developed a disorder that prevented her coagulation system from functioning. The patient recovered and was able to deliver a healthy baby.

The woman with the respiratory infection of the 1920s was not so lucky because she was born before the creation of the diphtheria vaccine and died of complications from her illness.

A medical explanation for the expulsion of exact molds of the interior structures is the suffering of a mainly pediatric condition called plastic bronchitis, which is a lymphatic flow disorder associated with heart and lung diseases, which causes the accumulation of lymphatic fluid in the airways. . That fluid then hardens and becomes rubbery, allowing it to take the shape of internal anatomical structures and then be coughed out.

Asthmatics can also accumulate hardened plugs of mucus in their airways from dehydration and bronchial constriction. Many times that matter is expelled during asthma attacks.

But the cases of the young mother and the man from California are more difficult to explain because they are internal molds formed exclusively of blood. Coagulated blood is less resistant and sticky than lymphatic fluid or mucus, and for this reason it is not so easy to understand why these replicas of the bronchial trees did not break apart during their expulsion in a violent coughing attack.

Wieselthaler believes the answer has to do with fibrinogen, a protein in blood plasma that acts as the “glue” for clots by trapping platelets into a mass.

The infection that Wieselthaler’s patient had aggravated his heart condition and caused a higher than normal concentration of fibrinogen in the blood. The doctor believes that it is possible that the blood that leaked into her airway was particularly rubbery and was able to come out intact after traversing the bumpy ride from the bronchi, the trachea, to the mouth.

Wieselthaler explained that although the patient felt relieved immediately after expelling the thick blood that was blocking his bronchial tubes, for the experts it was a clear sign of the seriousness of the situation. The doctors did everything in their power to stop the bleeding but his cardiovascular system was too weak and he died a week later.

The image published by Wieselthaler and Woodard does not intend to make firewood from the fallen tree, exposing the details of a mortally ill patient.

His desire is to show a replica of a body part that we all possess, a biological masterpiece that we all have inside us. His goal was to show the extraordinary beauty of human anatomy, beyond disease.

Sources: The Atlantic, The Mercury News, UCL.

You may also like:

(VIDEO) Body Worlds: An amazing journey into the human body