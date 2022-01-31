“The tie? It all depends, it’s a good point for now.”

2022-01-30

“It all depends. this result is important if there are positive situations going forward and especially in the game against Jamaica… It’s a good point for now”, he mentioned.

How much is this tie worth? The Colombian coach was asked after the match, to which he replied.

As in September 6, 2013, Luis Fernando Suarez struck again at the mythical Azteca stadium, where his team, Costa Rica, won a point against Mexico with whom he equaled 0-0 for matchday 10 of the qualifiers heading to Qatar.

And he added: “I think the most important thing about the team is that it knew how to compete. When we recovered the ball we saw that some spaces could be generated and create danger. So it was. In that sense the group was intelligent”.

See: Carlos Pavón pokes against Fenafuth: “Aren’t you ashamed? Keep selling smoke and relaxing in your offices”

Costa Rica only conceded one direct shot in all the match, they showed themselves well, however, they still have to visit Jamaica and El Salvador and keep away the best of the tie such as the United States and Canada.

“Things are achieved or you can assess this when you achieve the primary objective, which is the classification. I believe that the Costa Rican players have the condition of the Costa Rican: intelligence. Anyone who enters tries to do things for the group. Today, and more than any other day, they are thinking about the objective of the group”, closed Luis Suárez.

See: Gerardo Martino reacts to the “Out, Tata” in the Azteca: “We are better than how we started the date”

The Central American Tricolor is fifth in the Octagon with 13 points, five behind Panama, which visits Azteca on Wednesday. His qualification for the World Cup no longer depends on himself.