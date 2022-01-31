the Watch GT3 sinks its price at MediaMarkt

In what has to do with weight, the one with the Huawei Watch GT3 is only 42.6 grams , so it doesn’t bother you at all when you wear it constantly (and, neither, if you don’t take it off to play sports). The dial finish is stainless steel , so we are talking about a model that has a great construction, and you will not have problems when changing the strap, something that sooner or later is done in smartwatches.

This is a model that offers a large number of virtues, such as a high-quality finish that is crowned with an excellently made screen that allows you to see information in all kinds of situations, since its 1.43-inch AMOLED panel It has excellent image quality. This is circular, so the look is quite traditional, something that is important for many because they do not want to wear anything fancy on their wrist.

You can do everything with this Huawei

We say this for two reasons. The first is that it has an operating system Harmony OS, which offers stable and fast operation when executing the many functions that the smart watch has (among which the power to manage the notifications that reach the phone to which it is synchronized through Bluetooth or being able to listen to music from its internal storage using wireless headphones). The second reason is that it has all kinds of sensors to detect physical activity, which is combined with a useful gps.

And how long can you use the Huawei Watch GT3 without having to go to a socket? Well, despite the size of the screen and the power of the internal hardware, the integrated battery charge (455 mAh) ensures up to two weeks of regular use. Therefore, this smartwatch will not be exactly a headache in the autonomy section.

An offer you won’t miss

Right now in the MediaMarkt online store you can get this product saving a good amount of money, since you only have to pay €229 for the black color model and that is the 46 millimeters. This is one of the lowest prices we have seen for the wearable we are talking about, and you have to add that the promotion includes free shipping. An excellent opportunity to get one of the biggest rivals that the Apple Watch currently has.

A couple of important details of this Huawei watch are that it has 4 GB storage, so you can store many songs inside it; And what’s more, its compatibility with phones is fantastic as the sync app works with both mobile models. iOS like those using the operating system Android. In short, the opportunity is a bargain, don’t you think?