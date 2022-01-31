They make fun of the Colombian National Team in Argentina: lack of goal and fans | Colombia selection

Olé, one of the most important media outlets in Argentina, has been tracking the Colombia selection, rival of the albiceleste in the qualifying round that will be played this Tuesday. With “spicy” they mocked the tricolor for the lack of a goal. In addition, they referred to the phrase of ‘Juanfer’ Quintero that they adopted to seek support and gave a special chapter to the controversy with the fans after the defeat against Peru.

And it is that after losing in Barranquilla, the Argentine media published a viral video on networks to mock the Colombian National Team, which has not scored for six games. Olé joked with the images in which a group of fans is seen simulating a goal from the stands. “The fans of Colombia if they continue like this,” they assured.

They also referred to the controversy over the lack of support from Colombian fans. “Despite having filled the Metropolitano de Barranquilla, the Peruvian public felt more,” Olé assured, saying that although the days have passed, the defeat against Peru continues to make noise. They also speak of a “discussion” between Colombians through networks for the change of venue for the last home game in the Qualifiers.

Finally, the Argentine media mentioned the campaign with which the Colombian National Team seeks to unite the country for this Tuesday’s game. They remember that the phrase was used by River’s ’10’, Juan Fernando Quintero, “before the prevailing pessimism among the fans.” Olé insisted that the context is complicated for Colombia and that even the relationship with the fans remains tense.