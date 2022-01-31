This is how the catracha press sees the game between Honduras and El Salvador

The Honduran press awaits a reaction from the Catracha team in the match against El Salvador this Sunday for the tenth date of the octagonal.

The teams of Honduras and El Salvador will face each other this Sunday in a duel of the Concacaf octagonal colistas, qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Honduran team received a lot of criticism after the defeat against Canada last Thursday and extended its streak without knowing the victory in the tie.

La Prensa de Honduras emphasized in its headline that “You can no longer lose” and added that the team will seek its first victory.

La Tribuna quoted the phrase of coach Hernán Darío Gómez in his note in which he emphasized the losing streak. “There are streaks in life and in football, it is very clear that Honduras is not on a hot streak at the moment.”

“El Salvador has never beaten Honduras playing in World Cup qualifiers. Today they threaten to break that curse,” was part of the content in the Diez newspaper note.