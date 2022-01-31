This is the millionaire fortune that Belinda and Christian Nodal will share when they marry

There is no doubt that since they announced their relationship and then their wedding, Belinda and Christian Nodal They became one of the most famous couples of the moment. To the point that fans follow each of the details about their lives on a daily basis, what they share on social networks, but also the data that they do not say, but that is filtered on the internet.

What is no secret to anyone is that they are both very successful artists individually, and now as a couple they spend a life of luxury, which, as many may wonder, has a great fortune behind it, as a product of their artistic careers.

Belinda She started in the media industry at a very young age, when she was just a child. She was first fully in the world of acting and then she went on to dedicate herself completely to music, so his fortune must be quite large.

For its part, Christian Nodal He started writing songs at the age of 13, but it was until he was 18 that he became known throughout Mexico, thanks to his single “Goodbye Love”, but it became popular in regional Mexican music recently. However, his success has been quite great, so it is presumed that he also adds a significant amount of money to his accounts.

He not only earns money from his sold records, because for each presentation he charges about 2.5 million pesos, figure that varies according to the season of the year. But, Who earns more or who earns less? that’s not the point. According to the newspaper ‘El Heraldo de México’, the couple has a quite an important sum of money that is around 11.8 and 12.7 million dollars.

The site ‘Celebrity Net Worth’ was in charge of revealing how much money Belinda has, and they confirmed that she has approximately 10 million dollars product of your work. While, on the other hand, ‘Fame Ranker and Popnable’ were the ones that gave the number of young mexicanwho claim that it has a figure between 1.8 and 2.7 million dollars.

After confirming this millionaire fortune between the two, The expectations about the wedding increased, since the couple is expected to throw the house out the window. And from there it begins to be outlined as the next wedding of the year.

In itself, the engagement ring speaks a lot about what can be expected from one of the most important parties of 2022 for the entertainment world in Mexico. Nodal gave Belinda an engagement ring valued at 3 million dollars.