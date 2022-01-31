“This tie was not for us, it was embarrassing”

2022-01-30

The Honduran National Team has not been able to get out of the bad moment that it is experiencing in the present eliminatory towards the World Cup. Qatar 2022 and now for the first time he loses to The Savior.

The squad commanded by “Bolillo” Gomez does not see the light and now the streak without knowing the victory rose to 13 matches of which in mourning has been lost.

These bad results have hit the ego of the footballers and one of them was the striker of the Bordeaux, Albert Elis, who has shown his face after this hard blow against the Cuscatlecos.

“We are quite embarrassed by all this that is happening, we have had a disastrous tie and we accept it, but we are going to continue, this is football”.