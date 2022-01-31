Two Honduran players leave the concentration and will not travel to Minnesota

2022-01-30

The Honduran National Team will suffer three casualties for its trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to complete the qualifying window from January-February. La Bicolor, which this Sunday at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium fell without soul or blood against El Salvador (0-2), He immediately went to the concentration hotel after the new defeat in the octagonal that officially left them out of the World Cup. The players returned to their rooms evicted to assemble suitcases for the flight that leaves on Monday at 1:30 pm from the Ramón Villeda Morales airport in La Lima, except for four that were initially included in the call.

The first casualty was known on Thursday in the preview of the game against Canada, being the third goalkeeper Roberto “Pipo” López, after testing positive for covid-19, the same case of midfielder Bryan Acosta, who was evicted from the concentration on Sunday by the late.

the other two are Bryan Moya and Cristian Sacaza due to visa issues, since none of the soccer players have their documentation to enter the United States. Moya started in the match against The Savior, while in the previous game against Canada he entered the second half. Sacaza, who was called up to the major for the first time, did not have minutes with Bolillo Gómez. Honduras up to the ice cream Minneapolis at 9:40 pm, same time zone of our country. In the North American city, it is expected that on the day of the game against the Americans at Allianz Field it will be covered by a climate of -25 degrees Celsius, along with wind chill -29 and wind gusts of 22 k/hr.