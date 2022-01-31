UN Security Council meets over Ukraine and US threatens Russia with sanctions

Washington (AFP) – The UN Security Council is meeting this Monday at the request of the United States, which, along with its NATO allies, is trying to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine while preparing sanctions against Moscow.

“More than 100,000 Russian troops are deployed and Russia is carrying out other acts of destabilization against Ukraine, which constitutes a threat to peace, international security and the UN Charter,” said the US ambassador to the body, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. .

Faced with the threat of an invasion, Ukraine called on Russia on Sunday to withdraw its troops and maintain dialogue with Western countries if it “really” wants to reduce tension.

The United States and the United Kingdom brandished the threat of new sanctions against Russia. British officials said they would target a variety of Russian economic interests.

In Washington, a Democratic and a Republican lawmaker said Congress is close to reaching an agreement on a bill that provides new economic sanctions against Russia.

Among the punitive measures that the United Kingdom and the United States are studying, there are some that would affect the strategic Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, between Russia and Germany, or even the access of Russians to transactions in dollars, the dominant currency in world exchanges.

Faced with the prospect of new sanctions, Moscow claims to be treated fairly.

“We want good, uniform, mutually respectful and equitable relations with the United States as with all countries in the world,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on television.

Russia “does not want to remain in a position where its security is regularly violated,” Lavrov added.

Disinformation

This Monday Russia will probably try to prevent the meeting of the 15 members of the Security Council from taking place, but that body “is united”, according to the US ambassador.

“Our voices are united in asking the Russians for an explanation,” Thomas-Greenfield added.

“We are going to enter the room ready to listen. But we are not going to let ourselves be distracted by their propaganda,” he said.

“And we will be ready to respond to any disinformation that they try to spread during the meeting,” he warned.

Since the end of last year, Russia is accused of having deployed up to 100,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border to prepare an attack. Moscow denies having plans to invade its neighbor, but wants written guarantees for its security.

Beginning with the commitment not to incorporate Ukraine into NATO and the end of the strengthening of the Alliance’s military presence in the Eastern countries.

Those demands have been rejected by the United States and the Kremlin is still studying its response to this refusal.

US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said there were “signs” that Russia was interested in a dialogue on the US-NATO response.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “will talk about it probably this week,” Nuland added.

For his part, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menéndez, asked the United States to warn Russia that any aggression against Ukraine will cost it dearly.

“We cannot go back to having a new Munich moment,” the senator told CNN, referring to the 1938 agreement between France, Italy and the United Kingdom with Adolf Hitler, by which Germany seized a part of the Czech territory.

“Putin will not stop at Ukraine,” he added.

Deploy troops

Several Western countries announced in recent days the dispatch of new military contingents to Eastern Europe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would propose a troop deployment this week in response to rising “Russian hostility” toward Ukraine.

That announcement was welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will travel to Kiev this week.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, whose government provides military assistance to Ukraine, arrived in Kiev on Sunday for a two-day visit. Anand announced the deployment of Canadian troops to western Ukraine and the temporary repatriation of all non-essential employees from her embassy in Kiev.

