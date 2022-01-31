Update on Bad Bunny’s future in WWE

The talented artist Bad Bunny surprised the world of wrestling with his return to WWE last night at the PPV Royal Rumble. With WrestleMania fast approaching, fans are wondering what’s next for the Grammy winner.

Bad Bunny had his second official fight at Royal Rumble

The iconic entry number 27 of the Men’s Battle Royal surprised the world of wrestling and the world of music, because when the first notes of the song ‘Booker T’ sounded we knew that the rumors were true, Bad Bunny entered one of the most important fights of the year in WWE.

Despite the fact that there were many reports and rumors about this fact and that the fans present at The Dome at America’s Center noticed that there was merchandise related to Bunny for sale, this did not prevent the members of the WWE universe from screaming with excitement when they saw the artist make his entrance to the ring, something we haven’t seen since the last edition of WrestleMania when Benito teamed up with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison.

Will Bunny be at WrestleMania 38?

With last night’s incredible performance, in which he managed to eliminate Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler, as well as execute a splendid Canadian Destroyer on Riddle before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar, Bad Bunny has been widely commented on the networks to appear at the Great Event; however, according to PWInsider, this will not happen, since the artist He will be doing his world tour that will keep him away from the rings and from WrestleMania 38, since on the two nights of the Event (April 2 and 3) he will be taking his music to the public of the city of Miami.