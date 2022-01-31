Video: Actress in New York criticizes and insults funeral of police officer shot in Harlem; they fire her

The New York actress Jaqueline Guzman was fired after criticizing and insulting in a video broadcast on social networks the massive funeral of a police officer who died after a shooting in Harlem, which was held last Friday in downtown Manhattan.

“The film producer face to face has been made aware of the insensitive video of one of our members, Jaqueline Guzman. Face to Face does not support and cannot excuse the comments made about the dead policeman Rivera. As a consequence, he no longer belongs to the company,” the company wrote in a brief statement on its Facebook account.

In the video posted on Instagram, which was later deleted by the actress, Guzman said that “the majority of lower Manhattan does not need to be closed because a police officer died, probably because he was doing his job incorrectly.”

In addition, he maintained that “many other young adults of 22 years die every day in New York for other reasons and the city is not closed for them”, statements that naturally unleashed the anger of many groups of defense of the police.

“What happens if a person suffers a heart attack in this area? No one can attend to it because everything is blocked by a fucking police officer?”, concluded the actress in the video, which can be seen in user accounts that echoed him.

Thousands of police officers occupied Fifth Avenue in New York for several hours on Friday to fire their colleague Jason Rivera, who died at the age of 22 in a shooting last week, in which another of his colleagues and the assailant who shot about the two

Jason Rivera was fired by his teammates in New York. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This week it is expected that the streets of downtown Manhattan will be closed again to fire his colleague Wilbert Mora, who died in the same incident.

Also read:

Wake for the second Hispanic police officer shot in Harlem will be on February 1

The Mayor catalogs the two Hispanic police officers killed after a shooting in Harlem as “NYC heroes”

Thousands of New Yorkers gather at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor police officer killed in Harlem