(VIDEO) Anuel AA covers Karol G’s tattoo on his back

Anuel AA and Karol G they formed one of the most beloved and important couples of the urban genre, however, in 2021 they put an end to their sentimental history, and the Puerto Rican decided remake his life with the Dominican singer, Yailin, the most viral.

After what Anuel AA gave an engagement ring to his new girlfriend, the unknowns began, about what the Puerto Rican would do with the Karol G’s tattoos on her body.

And up to date, recently, the puerto rican shared via their Instagram Stories His visit with the tattoo artist, and in addition to showing that he had new designs on his arm, it was striking that he also aimed to do something on his back.

After mentioning: “After this we go to the back”, Anuel AA He shared a video in which you can see how the template of what would be the new tattoo design that would cover his back is removed from his back.

Anuel AA removed Karol G’s tattoo.

Anuel AA still had Karol G’s tattoos

During his relationship with Karol G, Anuel AA showed his love by getting two tattoos of her on the body, the most striking on the back, which consisted of a photograph of the two of them, while the other more discreetly on the wrist said “Carolina”, the real name of the Colombian.

After the publication in which the template is removed from his back, the rumors have not stopped that the Puerto Rican decided to cover Karol G’s tattoo with an angel wings design.